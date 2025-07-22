MAINE, July 22 - Back to current news.

This weekend: Experience Maine's Agricultural Heritage at 2025 Open Farm Day, July 26 & 27

July 22, 2025

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Augusta, Maine - Real Maine and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry invite the public to experience the diversity of Maine agriculture during the annual Open Farm Day, taking place Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, 2025.

Nearly 90 farms and agricultural businesses across the state will open their doors to visitors, offering a unique opportunity to connect with farmers and explore Maine's farm culture. Most sites will welcome guests on Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., with approximately 20 farms also open on Saturday.

Attendees can meet farmers, tour fields and barns, enjoy family-friendly activities, and discover how Maine-grown food and farm products are produced. From dairy and livestock to fruits, vegetables, and fiber.

Visitor Tips

Wear sturdy, comfortable shoes for walking around farms and fields.

Bring a cooler bag to store any fresh farm products you may want to purchase and take home.

Don't forget your camera because there's plenty of truly picturesque farmland and memorable moments to capture.

Plan Your Visit

Bring a friend, tell your neighbors, and come enjoy a day on the farm!