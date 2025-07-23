Faith Leaders Unite to Combat Religious Tensions Dividing Communities and Families

IF20 G20 South Africa 2025

A powerful discussion on healing religious divisions that are fracturing communities across South Africa

Freedom of religion is shared equally by all faiths and increasingly creates opportunities for diverse faith communities to collaborate and work together where they find common cause.” — Michael Swain, Executive Director of FOR SA

CAPE TOWN, WESTERN CAPE , SOUTH AFRICA, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The G20 Interfaith Forum (IF20), the world's leading organization focused on the intersection of faith and policy, continues its "Faith in Action: Reflections" webinar series with a powerful discussion on healing religious divisions that are fracturing communities across South Africa and beyond.The third webinar, taking place on Thursday, July 24, 2025, will explore "Addressing Multi-religious Tensions through Literacy and Enhancing Understanding and Harmony," featuring interfaith leaders who will share practical solutions for building bridges between diverse faith communities.Speaking from personal experience, community leader Lorato Scherpenhuyzen emphasized the urgent need for interfaith dialogue: "Religious tensions are disturbing because they destabilize peace among us. These tensions have gone as far as separating families, which is so sad. I have experienced this tension in my own family. For that reason, it will be an honor to be part of such a noble intention, a panel discussion that seeks to create understanding and peace among different religions."The virtual meeting will take place on July 24, 2025 at 7:00 PM SAST (1:00 PM EST), and will examine how the tenets of various faith traditions and faith-based ethics contribute to building interfaith harmony and social cohesion.Register for the free webinar at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_CrU0zWpGTi-MNunQHrhldQ Speakers will include:Lorato Scherpenhuyzen – Founder of Ke Karabo, community leader, spiritual trainer, and sangoma with a vision to assist communities to reach their full potential. She comes from a family of community leaders and activists and has impacted individuals, families, and communities through effective spiritual practices rooted in African spirituality.Michael Swain – Executive Director of FOR SA and former co-founder and vice president of the Every Nation movement of churches. With over 30 years in Christian ministry across South Africa, Europe, and the USA, Swain brings practical experience in interfaith collaboration and religious freedom advocacy.Dr. Charmaine January – Higher education leader at the University of Cape Town and Bahá'í Office of Public Affairs member. With a PhD in Higher Education Transformation, she specializes in student development, leadership, and social cohesion, contributing to national and international forums on building understanding across diverse communities.Mu-Aalima Fakude – National Interfaith Leader and Chairperson for the National Interfaith Council of South Africa (NICSA). As a Peace Ambassador for Heavenly Culture World Peace Restoration of Light (HWPL), she leads community dialogues and campaigns focused on fostering shared values for building one unified South African nation.Michael Swain noted the growing importance of interfaith cooperation: "In an increasingly secular world, where views and values based upon faith are often marginalised, ignored or even viewed as regressive, there is a growing realisation of the importance of the right of religious freedom. This right is shared equally by all faiths and increasingly creates opportunities for diverse faith communities to collaborate and work together where they find common cause."The discussion will showcase practical examples of successful interfaith collaboration and explore how religious communities can move beyond tensions to create harmony and mutual understanding.The webinar is part of a five-week series leading up to the G20 Interfaith Forum in South Africa, with each session exploring how faith communities contribute to Solidarity, Equality, and Sustainability. The series is hosted by Sandile Makasi and Yashika Singh.About the G20 ProcessThe Group of Twenty, or G20, is the premier forum for international economic cooperation, bringing together the leaders of Earth's most prosperous economies. Collectively, G20 members represent around 80 percent of the world's economic output, two-thirds of the global population and three-quarters of international trade. Throughout the year, representatives from G20 countries gather to discuss financial and socioeconomic issues as well as broader humanitarian issues targeted by the UN's Sustainable Development Goals.About the G20 Interfaith ForumThe G20 Interfaith Forum seeks global solutions by collaborating with religious thought leaders and political representatives to help shape the overall G20 agenda. It draws on the vital roles that religious institutions and beliefs play in world affairs, reflecting a rich diversity of institutions, ideas, and values. Through its extensive network of networks, it helps prioritize key global policy goals and point toward practical means of implementation at every level of society.For more information, please visit www.g20interfaith.org

