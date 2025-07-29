Mirare Press Launches Fast and Flash Fiction for the Digital Age

Small Worlds by Gail Vida Hamburg Gail Vida Hamburg, author of Small Worlds Satire State by Christina di Pensare

Short Shorts, Straight Up, No Chaser—Because the Internet Broke Our Brains

Readers want to read fiction—but they don’t have the bandwidth or headspace. We kept hearing ... "the internet broke my brain". People feel they’ve lost their ability to focus, and we’re listening.” — Aria Silva, Mirare Press.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mirare Press , a boutique publisher of socially engaged literature, is betting on brevity. Its new slate of releases ditches convention and door stoppers in favor of fast, flash, and fiercely compact fiction—designed for the distracted, digitally saturated reader of today.“Our research and outreach show that readers are interested in fiction—but they don’t have the bandwidth or headspace for long books,” said Aria Silva, liaison for Mirare Press. “We kept hearing variations of the same refrain: the internet broke my brain. People feel they’ve lost their ability to focus, and we’re listening.”The polling revealed a startling truth: even the most book-loving audiences are struggling to finish what they start. With fractured attention spans, endless scrolling, and cognitive overload, the traditional novel of 300-400 pages is increasingly incompatible with modern life.Mirare’s response? Literary Espressos—concentrated shots of fiction offering surprise, escape, and resonance in five pages or less.📚 The Inaugural ReleasesA literary feast of flash and microfiction from award-winning novelist and TV writer Gail Vida Hamburg. Set across four continents—from London and Los Angeles to Goa, Baghdad, America, the Australian Outback, and spaces in between—these vivid, lyrical stories explore love, longing, grief, rebellion, excess, and rationalization in compact, elegant bursts. Whether it’s a fabulist sabotaged by his own lies, romances between humans and humanoids, or seniors staging a great escape, Small Worlds proves that brevity can be epic.A razor-sharp takedown of authoritarian absurdity, told through dystopian wit and gallows humor. These dispatches from a fictional bureaucratic nightmare feel chillingly familiar—a funhouse reflection of the present. With nods to Jonathan Swift, George Saunders, and George Orwell, Satire State is parody that echoes reality, a literary grenade disguised as farce.Passport Romance™️ (Launching Fall 2025)The next evolution in Mirare Press’s fast fiction slate. This ongoing series of international, cross-cultural romances will deliver emotionally rich, globally set narratives in under 100 pages—ideal for the modern reader. The first title, Slow Dance, will be released in September 2025, with four additional titles slated for 2025-2026.Literary Espressos™️ (Launching Fall 2025)This series of microfiction and nano fiction showcase young new voices in American fiction. The first title, Hometown USA—stories set in small towns across the U.S.—is planned for November 2025 release.With Small Worlds, Satire State, and the forthcoming Passport Romances™ and Literary Espressos™️ series, Mirare Press is building a publishing future that speaks to modern readers—without compromising literary quality. "We're committed to offering a literary reset—fiction that meets readers where they are," said Silva.Mirare Press titles are available now in paperback and ebook everywhere books are sold.Small Worlds: Paperback (ISBN: 978-0-9798275-1-8)E-Book (SBN 978-0-9798275-3-2)Satire State: Paperback (ISBN: 978-0-9798275-6-3)E-Book (ISBN 978-0-9798275-2-5)For interviews and inquiries, please contact info(at)mirarepress.com

