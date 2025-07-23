Moradi Neufer Hosts Free Webinar on How to Divorce a Narcissist with Patricia Van Haren

How to Divorce a Narcissist - Free Webinar

Join Patricia Van Haren, Partner at Moradi Neufer, for an insightful webinar on navigating the legal, emotional,& strategic challenges of divorcing a narcissist

Divorcing a narcissist requires not only legal knowledge but also emotional resilience” — Patricia Van Haren

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Moradi Neufer , a premier family law firm known for its compassionate and expert legal services, is excited to announce a free, exclusive webinar hosted by Patricia Van Haren , Partner at Moradi Neufer, on "How to Divorce a Narcissist". This highly anticipated webinar will take place online on July 25, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM PT.For individuals facing the unique challenges of divorcing a narcissist, this webinar provides essential insights and strategies to navigate the process with clarity and control. With over 25 years of experience, Patricia will walk attendees through the legal, emotional, and strategic aspects of divorcing a narcissist, covering key considerations and practical steps to handle this difficult and often emotionally charged divorce process.Webinar highlights include:- Understanding narcissistic behavior and how it impacts the divorce process- Strategies for achieving the optimal outcome in a narcissistic divorce- How to manage the legal, emotional, and strategic aspects of your case“This webinar will equip attendees with valuable tools and information to ensure they feel empowered and informed during one of the most challenging times of their lives,” said Patricia Van Haren. “Divorcing a narcissist requires not only legal knowledge but also emotional resilience. Our goal is to help individuals reclaim their lives and move forward with confidence.”The webinar is free to attend, but registration is required. To secure your spot, please click here to register.About Moradi Neufer LLPMoradi Neufer proudly serves families across the Bay Area, Los Angeles, and Orange County, offering personalized legal solutions tailored to meet the needs of every client.For more information, please visit the Moradi Neufer website https://californiafamilylawgroup.com or contact the office at (415) 872-1080.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.