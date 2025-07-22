Global Leaders Convene at UN Day of Hope Summit; Dr. Hugues Sanon Recognized for Peace and Human Dignity Efforts

UN hosts Day of Hope Summit spotlighting conscience-led leadership; Dr. Hugues Sanon honored for global peace and sustainability advocacy

NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The inaugural International Day of Hope Summit, held July 10–11 at the United Nations Headquarters, convened a distinguished group of global leaders, diplomats, heads of state, and humanitarian organizations in a two-day call to action centered around peace, dignity, and sustainable development.

Hosted in partnership with the Permanent Mission of Timor-Leste, the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), COJEP International, the Pan African Agency for Water and Sanitation (AAE), and other civil society coalitions, the summit advanced a vision of ethical governance rooted in conscience, collaboration, and justice.

Among the event’s recognized participants was Ambassador Dr. Hugues Sanon, U.S. Chairman and United Nations Representative for COJEP International, who contributed to the summit's theme of unity and intergovernmental responsibility with a keynote address and participation in leadership forums.

UN Summit Spotlights Peace and Conscience as Pathways to Global Stability

The International Day of Hope Summit focused on escalating humanitarian challenges, from global food insecurity to educational disparity, and emphasized conscience-driven leadership as essential to sustainable peace. Delegates discussed institutional frameworks, international partnerships, and grassroots diplomacy as part of a shared mission to elevate ethical priorities in global affairs.

During a plenary session, Dr. Sanon addressed rising military expenditures and the moral imperatives facing world leaders, stating:

“It is time we shift priorities from war to peace, from fear to love, from power to conscience.”

He cited alarming global statistics on hunger, conflict, and child disenfranchisement, calling on governments to support conscience-led foreign policy and educational reform.

Presentations and Honors Highlight Cross-Sector Contributions

The summit incorporated award presentations to individuals and institutions contributing to international dialogue on peace, development, and human rights. Several recognitions were made in both symbolic and ceremonial formats. Among those presented:

-The Global Peace Award, recognizing sustained peacebuilding initiatives

-The Global Royal Peace Award, acknowledging cross-cultural diplomacy

-The Tree of Love, Peace, and Happiness, a symbolic tribute presented by H.H. Dr. Prince Mario-Max Schaumburg-Lippe of Germany

-A formal Proclamation from the City of Orange, NJ, issued by Councilwoman Quantavia Hilbert, citing advocacy in dignity, bridge-building, and social justice

Dr. Sanon was acknowledged by event organizers for his ongoing efforts in interfaith diplomacy, human rights advocacy, and multi-stakeholder coalition building.

Diplomatic Tribute: Golden Distinguished Peace Prize Presented to FOWPAL President

In a high-profile moment during the summit, Dr. Sanon presented the Golden Distinguished Peace Prize to Dr. Hong Tao-Tze, President of the Federation of World Peace and Love (FOWPAL), whose global initiatives have engaged over 115 countries in dialogue on conscience and peace.

During the presentation, Dr. Sanon publicly endorsed a Nobel Peace Prize nomination for Dr. Hong, citing his longstanding contributions to global ethics and nonviolent cooperation.

Recognizing Global Changemakers Across Government, Civil Society, and the Arts

As part of the summit’s broader recognition platform, a number of public figures and civil society leaders received Global Distinguished Leadership Awards. Recipients included:

-Jerry White, Nobel Peace Laureate and humanitarian

-H.E. Anthony Carmona, former President of Trinidad and Tobago

-H.E. Rosalía Arteaga Serrano, first female President of Ecuador

-Quantavia Hilbert, Orange, NJ Councilwoman

-Prashant Goyal, designer and philanthropist

-Rod Joseph, political strategist

-Lucita Simervil, media figure and peace advocate

-Holly Zuelle, humanitarian and model

-Ambassador Teburoro Tito, former President of Kiribati, awarded for leadership in climate diplomacy

These recognitions reflected the summit’s commitment to inclusivity, spotlighting individuals from political, cultural, and humanitarian sectors.

Public Sector Proclamation and Local Engagement

The City of Orange, New Jersey, through Councilwoman Hilbert, formally honored Dr. Sanon with a proclamation citing his role as:

“Global Bridge-Builder, Defender of Human Dignity, and Champion of a Just World.”

This official recognition marked a local-to-global linkage in honoring conscience-led leadership emerging from both municipal and international spheres.

Background: Hugues Sanon’s Work in Peacebuilding and Civil Society

While the summit provided the primary context for Dr. Sanon’s participation, his broader work in diplomacy, media, and interfaith advocacy informed his contributions.

He currently serves as Special Envoy to the UN for COJEP International, an organization affiliated with ECOSOC, the European Parliament, and other multilateral bodies. His portfolio includes intergovernmental relations, foreign policy dialogue, and humanitarian outreach.

He is also Vice President of the Global Organization for Sustainable Development, Global Ambassador for the Foundation for a Drug-Free World Americas Chapter, and founder of the Chautauqua County Journal, a news platform focused on diplomacy, justice, and international affairs.

His public service experience includes training from Harvard University in conflict response and U.S. foreign policy, chaplaincy service with the NYPD Clergy Council, and academic credentials in theology and humanitarian studies.

Dr. Sanon’s career includes participation in numerous high-level conferences at the UN and international forums focused on human rights, disaster response, and democratic values. Notable recent contributions include co-coordinating the 2025 UN Global Time for Truth Conference, an initiative addressing reconciliation and historical justice.

Historic Contributions and Prior Recognition

In recent years, Dr. Sanon has been involved in organizing events related to conscience, sustainable development, and humanitarian relief. Highlights include:

-Guest speaker at the UN General Assembly alongside the Kingdom of Bahrain during the 2019 launch of the King’s Declaration of Peace

-Lead facilitator of international humanitarian aid totaling over $800,000 for post-disaster recovery in Haiti

-Advocacy projects in Africa and the Caribbean focused on women’s entrepreneurship, youth education, and religious freedom

His contributions have been recognized by governmental and civil organizations, including the:

-U.S. President’s Lifetime Achievement Award (2023)

-Mini Golden Bell of Peace and Love

-Prestige of Nations – U.S. Gold Award by USIDHR (2024)

-Commendations from the U.S. Senate, House of Representatives, and acknowledgments from President Barack Obama and New York State leadership



These honors, while notable, are presented within the press release only to substantiate the public interest angle of Dr. Sanon’s participation in the summit, not as promotional highlights.

About the International Day of Hope Summit

The International Day of Hope is an emerging global observance aimed at centering hope as a civic and diplomatic value. The 2025 summit marked its first convening at the United Nations, facilitated by diverse international partnerships. Organizers plan to expand the initiative through ongoing diplomatic engagements, educational programs, and global summits aimed at deepening ethical cooperation between nations and sectors.

About COJEP International

COJEP International is a non-governmental organization focused on democracy, youth empowerment, social inclusion, and human rights. Based in France and affiliated with the United Nations ECOSOC, European Parliament, UNESCO, and other global institutions, COJEP leads initiatives worldwide to strengthen policy engagement and multilateral dialogue.

