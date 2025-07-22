Nonprofit Hairy's Dog House Brings Comfort to Children & Families With Therapy Dog Visits and Heartbeat Stuffed Animals

Hairy's Dog House

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hairy's Dog House, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing emotional support through therapy dog visits, has been named an official partner of the New Jersey Ronald McDonald Houses and plans expansion into multiple states in 2026. The organization, founded by Keith Shaw, brings specially trained therapy dog Hairy to hospitals, nursing homes, veterans homes, and family support centers, leaving behind custom-designed stuffed animals with built-in heartbeats for ongoing comfort.

The organization's unique approach combines in-person therapy dog visits with tangible comfort items. Each visit includes the distribution of plush companions designed in Hairy's likeness, featuring a soft heartbeat mechanism inside. These stuffed animals remain with children facing medical challenges long after the therapy dog's visit ends.

"We always believed one dog could make a difference, and Hairy proves it every single day," says founder Keith Shaw. "The laughter, the smiles, the tears of relief—when Hairy enters a room, something special happens. It's a kind of healing no medicine can offer."

Hairy receives specialized training from Kirsten at GAK9, recognized as one of the nation's top canine behavior experts. This professional training ensures the therapy dog remains calm, gentle, and emotionally intuitive in sensitive environments, allowing meaningful connections with children, families, and veterans.

The organization operates a donation program where for every stuffed animal purchased, four are donated to children facing difficult circumstances. Recent testimonials from families demonstrate the program's impact, including a parent from Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey who shared, "My son hadn't smiled in three days... until Hairy jumped into his lap."

During a recent meet-and-greet event, a 3-year-old girl who had never touched a dog due to fear was able to overcome her anxiety through interaction with one of Hairy's stuffed animals. After feeling the heartbeat inside the plush toy, she approached and petted Hairy for the first time, prompting her father to remark on the remarkable transformation he witnessed.

Shaw spent over a year researching appropriate breeds and partnered with Tami from BellaDoodles, LLC, to bring Hairy into the organization. Since beginning operations, Hairy's Dog House has conducted visits at hospitals, nursing homes, veterans homes, and family support centers throughout New Jersey.

About Hairy's Dog House

Hairy's Dog House is a nonprofit organization dedicated to spreading love, joy and comfort through therapy dog visits and heartbeat stuffed animals. Founded by Keith Shaw, the organization brings specially trained therapy dog Hairy to hospitals, Ronald McDonald Houses, nursing homes, veterans homes, and communities in need. Each visit includes the distribution of custom-designed stuffed animals featuring built-in heartbeats for ongoing comfort. The organization operates a donation program where purchased stuffed animals support donations to children facing medical challenges.



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.