California Department of Justice Releases Report on Officer-Involved Shooting of Trent Millsap

OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta, pursuant to Assembly Bill 1506 (AB 1506), today released a report on Trent Millsap’s death from an officer-involved shooting in Anaheim, California, which occurred on July 15, 2022. The incident involved members of the Westminster Police Department assigned to the multi-agency West County SWAT. The report is part of the California Department of Justice's (DOJ) ongoing efforts to provide transparency and accountability in law enforcement practices. The report provides a detailed analysis of the incident and outlines DOJ's findings. After a thorough investigation, DOJ concluded that criminal charges were not appropriate in this case.



"The California Department of Justice remains steadfast in our commitment to working together with all law enforcement partners to ensure an unbiased, transparent, and accountable legal system for every resident of California," said Attorney General Bonta. “AB 1506 is a critical transparency and accountability tool, and our hope is that this report provides understanding that advances towards a safer California for all. We appreciate the law enforcement personnel who put their lives on the line carrying out this high-risk operation. At the same time, we recognize that loss of life is always a tragedy, and we express our condolences to Mr. Millsap’s family.”

On July 15, 2022, West County SWAT was tasked with serving a search and arrest warrant on Mr. Millsap for his suspected involvement in a murder committed two days earlier. West County SWAT went to an apartment unit in Anaheim and tried to get Mr. Millsap to surrender. During the course of the operation, a canine was released into the apartment to gain Mr. Millsap’s compliance. At one point, Millsap abruptly lifted his baggy sweatshirt with his left hand and reached toward his waistband with his right hand in a manner consistent with reaching for a concealed weapon. Two Westminster Police Department detectives immediately shot Mr. Millsap in response. Medical care was provided on scene, and Mr. Millsap was taken to the hospital, where he passed away from the gunshot wounds.

AB 1506 requires DOJ to investigate all incidents of officer-involved shootings resulting in the death of an unarmed civilian in the state. Based upon a thorough investigation and legal analysis of the facts and circumstances of this incident, DOJ concluded that there is insufficient evidence to prove, beyond a reasonable doubt, that the officers’ use of lethal force was not justified by an actual and reasonable belief of imminent risk of death or serious bodily injury to themselves or others. Therefore, there is insufficient evidence to support a criminal prosecution of the officers and no further action will be taken in this case.



As part of its investigation, DOJ has identified four policy recommendations related to this incident. The first recommendation is that Westminster Police Department and West County SWAT revise their policies to require preparation and distribution of a written operational plan that follows National Tactical Officers Association guidelines whenever practical. In this incident, West County SWAT carried out the high-risk operation without a formal written operational plan due to perceived time constraints.

The second recommendation is that Westminster Police Department and West County SWAT revise its de-escalation policy to clarify that personnel must use de-escalation techniques when feasible, and that Westminster Police Department and West County SWAT consider further training and instruction regarding the use of de-escalation techniques. The Westminster Police Department’s current de-escalation policy suggests that the use of de-escalation techniques is optional, whereas, current law (Government Code section 7286) mandates de-escalation when feasible.

The third recommendation is that Cypress Police Department, whose canine was deployed, and West County SWAT further evaluate whether deployment of the canine was appropriate under the circumstances presented. DOJ also recommends that Cypress Police Department and West County SWAT provide further training and instruction regarding the appropriate circumstances for the deployment of a canine to apprehend a suspect.

The fourth recommendation is that Westminster Police Department clarify its uniform and attire policies to address if and when shorts and casual footwear are permitted during an operation.

A copy of the report can be found here.