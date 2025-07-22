For Immediate Release: July 22, 2025

WASHINGTON – Today the leadership of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) praised the Consumer Brands Association for its pledge on behalf of the makers of the nation’s food and beverage products to remove certified Food, Drug & Cosmetic (FD&C) petroleum-based colors from America’s food supply. With support from the Trump Administration, this pledge urges member companies to stop manufacturing with FD&C colors by December 31, 2027.

President Trump, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Marty Makary have made the removal of artificial colors a priority. This pledge is another example of the Trump Administration and industry working together to bring results quickly to the American people.

“America is entering a new era of nutrition,” said Secretary Kennedy. “In just a few months, the nation’s leading food and beverage producers have taken bold steps to clean up products loved by children and families. Replacing synthetic food dyes with natural colors marks another major victory in our mission to Make America Healthy Again.”

“Promises made, promises kept,” said FDA Commissioner Makary. “We’ve worked hard with industry over the past three months to meet our goal to phase out all petroleum-based dyes from the nation’s food supply. During this time, the FDA also approved four new natural color additives. Today is a win for America’s kids.”

Consumer Brands Association recently announced a voluntary commitment to remove FD&C colors from foods served in schools nationwide by the start of the 2026-2027 school year. Through today’s voluntary commitment they are agreeing to eliminate the use of FD&C Blue No. 1, Blue No. 2, Green No. 3, Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, and Yellow No. 6 from their product portfolios.

