2025-2028 Transportation Improvement Program – Amendment #2 and Program of Projects for the Lawrence Transit System

The 15-day public comment period for this TIP Amendment starts on July 22 and will end on August 6. This TIP Amendment will come before the Lawrence-Douglas County Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) Policy Board for approval on August 21, 2025. The TIP is a multi-year listing of federally funded and/or regionally significant transportation improvement projects. This public notice on the TIP development process satisfies the FTA’s Program of Projects requirements for the Lawrence Transit System.

Approval of this TIP Amendment will include the addition and revision of costs and schedules for roadway projects, bike/ped infrastructure, and transit operations. Changes to the TIP text and project tables are being made to reflect these changes and to maintain the fiscally constrained status of this document. Additionally, text has been revised to comply with the new USDOT guidance pertaining to the interpretation of federal nondiscrimination laws. Public comments received will be reported and considered by the MPO Policy Board where decisions pertaining to revising this document will be made prior to final approval.

The items included in this TIP Amendment can be viewed online at: www.lawrenceks.org/mpo/tip.

Comments may be emailed to mpo@lawrenceks.org or mailed to the Lawrence-Douglas County MPO, PO Box 708, Lawrence, KS 66044.