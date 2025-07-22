Closed pulp mill fined $2.3 million for environmental violations

COSMOPOLIS –

Storage tanks, treatment systems, and environmental equipment at the Cosmo Specialty Fibers pulp mill steadily deteriorate, leading to dangerous conditions and mounting threats to nearby neighborhoods, the Chehalis River, and Grays Harbor.

The pulp mill has not operated since 2022, but large quantities of chemicals and dangerous waste remain stored at the site. Even while closed, state and federal laws require the mill’s owner to properly maintain the facility, manage the hazardous materials, and follow environmental regulations.

In response to dangerous conditions and the mill owner’s lack of action, the Washington Department of Ecology issued Cosmo multiple penalties that total $2.3 million. In addition, Ecology issued an order requiring the mill to cleanup contamination on the property under Washington’s Model Toxics Control Act.

More than 800,000 gallons of corrosive chemicals used in the pulp-making process remain at the site. The tanks containing these chemicals are leaking and the mill’s owner has been unresponsive, which means the threat of a significant spill will grow if the owner doesn't take action to secure these chemicals.

Bobbak Talebi, Ecology’s Southwest Region director, said the agency must act now and use its enforcement authority to protect the community.

“We gave the owner time and many opportunities to make corrections and achieve his vision for the facility,” Talebi said. “Whether the mill is operating or not, by law, they must protect the people and environment around this facility.”

While the facility has been dormant, Cosmo has failed to meet other regulatory requirements. This includes participating in the state’s Cap-and-Invest program, which reduces greenhouse gas emissions across the state’s economy. Historically, Cosmo was one of the largest sources of carbon pollution in the state, which meant that it is covered under the emissions reduction program. However, Cosmo was the only company that did not comply with the program in 2024.

“We need the owner to take this situation seriously and immediately address the threats stemming from a lack of maintenance and oversight,” Talebi said. “These urgent safety issues cannot wait. It’s too dangerous and there’s too much at risk.”

Cosmo has 30 days to pay the amount or appeal to the Pollution Control Hearings Board.