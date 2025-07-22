Governor Kotek Tours Genentech’s Advanced Manufacturing Facility in Hillsboro

Last Thursday, Governor Tina Kotek toured the Hillsboro Innovative Therapies (HIT) facility with Genentech Chief Executive Officer, Ashley Magargee. She also attended a working lunch with the Genentech Hillsboro Campus Leadership team.

Genentech’s HIT manufacturing facility focuses on multiple cutting-edge cell and gene therapies, tailored for individual patients, facing serious and life-threatening diseases. The facility spans three levels, encompassing manufacturing, analytical laboratories, a utility yard, and distribution and receiving areas. It employs 190 full-time employees.

“I am grateful to the Genentech team for showing me their Hillsboro facility and talking about their work. What I saw was innovation, passion, and community-mindedness,” Governor Kotek said. “They are leaning into Oregon’s assets, fostering the future workforce, and providing good paying jobs in an important manufacturing sector. I believe Genentech and other bioscience companies will play a key part in Oregon's economic prosperity for years to come.”

“We were honored to welcome Governor Kotek to our Hillsboro site and showcase the incredible work happening right here in Oregon,” CEO Magargee said. “Our Hillsboro Innovative Therapies Facility is a clear example of how our investment in advanced manufacturing, local talent, and cutting-edge science can come together to deliver meaningful treatments to patients. We’re proud to be part of Oregon’s vibrant life sciences ecosystem and excited about the future we’re building together.”

During the tour, Governor Kotek enjoyed chatting with Oregonians who work to create innovative, life-saving technologies. She and Genentech’s CEO also toured the lab where individual treatments are created.

The Governor and Genentech’s CEO discussed the company’s work in professional development and partnerships with local schools. Genentech HIT Workforce Strategy focuses on fostering talent in the Greater Portland Metropolitan area, and beyond, and currently includes partnerships with Hillsboro High School and Portland Community College. The Governor spoke to an employee who learned pipetting techniques when he was just fourteen, through Genentech’s bioscience partnership with Hillsboro High.

Genentech also sponsors recruiting events at local universities and colleges.

