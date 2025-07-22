NUJ branches summit

Join us for an online summit open to all branches throughout the NUJ.

Our network of branches are at the heart of union democracy and have a vital role to play in engaging and bringing together our members.

We are inviting every NUJ branch to take part in an online summit on Saturday 13 September, 2pm-5pm. We'll be talking about the needs of branches, some great examples of what's working well in different areas and sharing ideas on how to overcome challenges.

The session will include a panel discussion, guest speakers and opportunities for you to ask questions and share your ideas with each other. It will also help to shape the creation of our new recruitment and organising strategy.

Every branch is being invited to nominate up to two members of its committee to take part. More details on the summit speakers and programme will be shared closer to the date.

