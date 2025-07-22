Property.com Expands into California and Texas

AI-powered platform now serves the three largest home improvement markets in the U.S.

Property.com creates a trusted services platform that elevates the homeownership experience beyond what current marketplaces offer.” — Anthony Perera, Managing Partner and Founder of Exuma Capital Partners

PLANTATION, FL, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Property.com, a cutting-edge Property Intelligence Platform, announces the expansion of its services into California and Texas. This strategic move brings the AI-powered platform's innovative services to the three largest home improvement markets in the United States. Property.com now connects vetted, high-quality contractors with homeowners across Florida, California, and Texas, transforming the home services industry in these competitive states.Property.com leverages advanced artificial intelligence, a deep dataset, and cutting-edge technological tools to help contractors of all types boost their business while providing homeowners with access to vetted, high-quality professionals. The expansion increases visibility and growth opportunities for a wide range of home improvement contractors, including HVAC, plumbing, roofing, windows, electrical, and others. Property.com's invite-only, thoroughly vetted network ensures homeowners connect with true professionals, not just listed service providers."Expanding into California and Texas marks a significant milestone for Property.com," said Nick Fergis, Co-Founder and CEO of Property.com. "These states, along with Florida, represent the most competitive markets for home improvement. Our platform already gives our over 100 top-performing contractors a powerful way to stand out and grow their business in these dynamic environments."This rapid growth and expansion are backed by Exuma Capital Partners, a private equity firm targeting strategic investments in high-growth middle markets. As the lead investor, Exuma Capital Partners supports Property.com's mission to revolutionize the home services industry."Property.com creates a trusted services platform that elevates the homeownership experience beyond what current marketplaces offer, " said Anthony Perera, Managing Partner and Founder of Exuma Capital Partners. "High-quality contractors can leverage high domain authority and purpose-built software to reach more homeowners and close more deals.”Property.com equips contractors with powerful tools designed to address contractors’ main marketing and sales challenges: connecting to more homeowners, converting them into leads, and closing more deals. The platform offers top-rated contractors exclusive geographical coverage, a Pro Certification, and a dedicated custom property.com web page with a live, dynamic job map, promotions, and cross-platform reviews. This also includes an AI Chatbot (Revana) with deep knowledge of the home and the contractor, along with calls to action, designed to drive up search rankings, achieve higher conversions, and close deals efficiently in the nation’s most competitive markets.Contractors in Florida, California, and Texas interested in joining Property.com's exclusive network of professionals can request an invitation at https://www.property.com/become-a-pro/ . If you are a top contractor outside of these three states, a free membership option is available, providing a valuable but currently more limited set of features.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.