Democracy Live Receives ISO 27001 Certification

Setting a New Standard for Election Technology Security

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Democracy Live , the nation’s leading elections portal provider, announced today that it has once again achieved ISO 27001 certification, marking a significant milestone in election technology and cybersecurity.Recognized globally as the gold standard for information security, ISO 27001 certification affirms that Democracy Live meets over 400 security standards for protecting sensitive data, managing risks, and maintaining organizational integrity. The certification process, which involves a rigorous, independent audit, affirms that Democracy Live implements comprehensive and mature security management protocols throughout the company.“Receiving full ISO 27001 certification is a major milestone for Democracy Live and the elections industry,” said company Chief Security Officer Seth Kulakow. “Trusted by governments and Fortune 100 firms around the world, ISO 27001 is the leading international gold standard for security and corporate maturity. Democracy Live is proud to continue to lead the elections space in security testing, certifications, and compliance”, stated Mr. Kulakow.Democracy Live serves state and local elections officials nationwide, providing secure, accessible, and innovative election solutions. With ISO 27001 certification, the company strengthens its position as a trusted leader and partner to government agencies seeking modern, secure infrastructure for democratic participation.“ISO 27001 certification underscores Democracy Live’s continued commitment to meeting the most stringent requirements for election security, privacy, and risk management. We are honored to bring this level of testing and certification to elections in the U.S.,” stated company CEO Bryan Finney.

