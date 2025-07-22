MANCINI SHENK FOUNDING PARTNERS NAMED TOP LITIGATORS & TRIAL LAWYERS BY THE LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Michael Mancini John Shenk

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mancini Shenk LLP announced that Founding Partners Michael Mancini and John Shenk have been recognized as have been recognized as “Leaders of Influence: Litigators & Trial Attorneys” by the Los Angeles Business Journal.“There is a special breed of attorney that needs to transcend expert comprehension of the legal system," states the publisher. The lawyers recognized are “the very best litigators and trial attorneys in the region. These are the trusted advisors you want in your corner in court.”Michael Mancini is a founding partner of Mancini Shenk and is a highly regarded litigator known for his work in high-stakes business, breach of contract, entertainment, and unfair competition cases. He has negotiated advantageous settlements, secured case-ending pretrial rulings, excluded damaging evidence and expert testimony, fended off abusive evidentiary motions, taken and defended key depositions, and handled private arbitration proceedings and civil jury and bench trials in state and federal courts. Earlier this year, he was named a “Leading Commercial Litigator” by the Daily Journal.John Shenk is a seasoned litigator with a focus on shareholder and derivative actions, thorny investor disputes, and complex business conflicts. “With extensive experience in partnership disputes and the personal nature of discord within businesses, Shenk refers to his specialty as “business divorce,” according to Los Angeles Business Journal. “He has played a leading role in some of the most high-profile investor and shareholder disputes in the emerging legal cannabis industry, often involving novel legal questions and unique dynamics, particularly where corporate mismanagement, self-dealing, or fraud are at issue.” Recently, Shenk was named a “Legal Visionary” in 2024 by the Los Angeles Times.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.