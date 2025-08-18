Kiesler Machine Inc. Expands Global Footprint into Gulf and Asian Markets.

Kiesler Machine expands to Gulf and Asian markets, delivering high-load, corrosion-resistant hinges for growing industrial and OEM sectors.

PALMYRA, IN, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kiesler Machine Inc., a leading U.S. manufacturer of industrial-grade hinges, has announced its strategic expansion into high-potential Gulf and Asian markets. This move targets high-growth regions, including the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, India, Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia to meet the growing demand for high-performance mechanical components across critical industry sectors.

Over the last four decades, Kiesler Machine has built its reputation on engineering and delivering high-load and custom-engineered hinge solutions for heavy-duty applications. With load-bearing capacities of up to 40,000 lbs., these hinges, made from 304/316 stainless steel and carbon steel offer years of maintenance-free service. Offered in left-and-right hand configurations, these hinges have become the preferred choice across demanding industries, including defense, construction, medical equipment manufacturing, and industrial automation. All products are manufactured at its Indiana-based facility, ensuring quality, traceability, and compliance with the U.S. manufacturing standards.

Target Markets and Industries

The Gulf region, with its booming oil and gas and marine industries, presents a prime opportunity for Kiesler’s corrosion-resistant hinges, which are engineered to endure extreme environmental conditions. In Asia, rapid infrastructure development and growing OEM sectors in countries like India and Singapore align with the company’s ability to offer custom-engineered solutions. “Our expansion into the Gulf and Asian regions is a natural progression of the demand we have seen from global clients who need high-performance, corrosion-resistant hinge solutions,” said Barry Kiesler, Co-owner at Kiesler Machine, Inc. “These markets are experiencing substantial growth in oil and gas, marine, and OEM manufacturing sectors, all areas where we already provide proven, reliable components.”

The company's facility expansion in 2007 and product line enhancement in 2010-2011 positioned Kiesler Machine Inc. for international growth. These investments in manufacturing capacity and product development now enable the company to serve global markets while maintaining competitive pricing and delivery schedules.



Enhanced Support and Logistics

As part of its global expansion efforts, Kiesler Machine has also strengthened its logistics and technical support systems to serve international buyers better. The company is working with shipping and warehousing partners to ensure consistent lead times and product availability across global markets. A dedicated technical support team has also been established to address installation requirements and configuration queries from overseas customers.

About Kiesler Machine Inc.

Founded in 1984, Kiesler Machine Inc. is a U.S. manufacturer of heavy-duty hinges and industrial mechanical components based in Palmyra, Indiana. All products are made in the United States and used by clients in the military, construction, medical, and OEM sectors. Kiesler Machine continues to operate under its Toolbin.cc trademark, a brand known across North America for its extensive hinge catalog and fast delivery capabilities.

Contact Information

Kiesler Machine Inc.

13700 Chrissy Lane NE, Palmyra, IN. 47164-8768

Phone: +1 888-565-6610

Email: info@kieslermachine.com

Website: https://www.kieslermachine.com/

