NaturalRefrigerants.com Audio Articles Are Now Available on Apple Podcasts and YouTube

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- NaturalRefrigerants.com, the world’s top source for news and insights on natural refrigerant-based heating and cooling technologies, now offers audio articles on Apple Podcasts and YouTube In addition to Apple and YouTube, audio articles can now be found on the following podcast platforms: Deezer , iHeart, PlayerFM Podcast Addict, Podcast Index and Podchaser. The articles are read by an AI-generated voice in English. NaturalRefrigerants.com first made its audio articles available on Spotify.“We’re continuing to meet our readers where they’re at,” said Michael Hines, Managing Editor of NaturalRefrigerants.com. “Whether you get your podcasts from Apple or prefer to listen on Spotify or YouTube, we’ve got you covered.”In addition to audio articles, NaturalRefrigerants.com recently launched a translation function for its news stories. All articles can be translated to Spanish with the click of a button, and support for more languages is planned.Follow ATMOsphere on Apple Podcasts, YouTube and Spotify to get NaturalRefrigerants.com audio articles directly in your feed.About ATMOsphereFor the past 20 years, market accelerator ATMOsphere (formerly shecco) has been active in helping bring climate-friendly technologies faster to market. ATMOsphere supports over 100 partners worldwide in the HVAC&R sector, where the focus is on sustainable refrigeration, heating and cooling technologies using natural refrigerants.

