FRANDZEL’S KRISTINA ROSS RECOGNIZED IN THE 2025 LAWDRAGON 500 X – THE NEXT GENERATION GUIDE

Kristina Ross Hemal Master

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frandzel Robins Bloom & Csato, L.C. announced today that Kristina Ross has been recognized in the “2025 Lawdragon 500 X – The Next Generation”guide. This third edition of the seminal guide honors the burgeoning legal talent infusing traditional and innovative practices with fresh energy and forward-thinking perspectives.“In a year in which lawyers and law firms seem to be stuck in a spin cycle of stress and crisis, these lawyers provide a forecast of the fascinating future of global law practice,” states the publisher.Managing Shareholder Hemal Master adds, “We’re incredibly proud of Kristina’s recognition. It highlights the impact her talent and commitment to her clients are making in the legal profession.”Ross represents clients in complex business and commercial litigation in both state and federal courts. She has extensive experience managing all phases of litigation—from pre-dispute strategy through trial and appeal. Ross began her legal career in insurance defense before focusing her practice on business and commercial matters. Since joining Frandzel, she has consistently delivered favorable outcomes for her clients, including securing advantageous settlements, defeating attempts to halt commercial foreclosures, and obtaining court orders striking all affirmative defenses in a high-stakes commercial dispute.

