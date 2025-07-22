A new chapter begins for XJTLU’s Class of 2025

From 21 to 25 July, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU) is holding its 2025 summer graduation ceremony, where over 4,500 graduates will celebrate the beginning of the next chapter of their lives.

A total of 3,884 undergraduate students will receive their certificates from XJTLU and the University of Liverpool. Among them, 1,153 have been awarded First Class Honours by the University of Liverpool.

Following the graduation of 1,587 master’s and doctoral students from XJTLU in April this year, an additional 592 master’s students and 77 doctoral students will be conferred their postgraduate degrees by the University of Liverpool, with 72 master’s graduates achieving Distinction-level degrees.

Navigating chaos for growth

As graduates entered the ceremony, a special orchestral rendition of XJTLU’s anthem, rearranged for the University’s 20th anniversary, debuted. At the ceremony, Professor Youmin Xi, Executive President of XJTLU, delivered his keynote speech to the graduating class.

Professor Youmin Xi

He discussed how to sustain growth amid change: “The key lies in cultivating your mindset. Interest, purpose, and meaning are the engines that drive you forward. An open, diverse perspective and cross-cultural understanding form your foundation.”

In a video address, Professor Tim Jones, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Liverpool, told the graduates: “You are graduating into an increasingly multicultural and multinational world and through this partnership, you have benefited from an international educational environment and a wealth of invaluable experiences, setting you apart in the crowded graduate marketplace.”

At the conclusion of the ceremony, Professor Wenquan Tao, President of XJTLU, also shared his wishes for the graduates: “May you uphold integrity and justice, remain courteous and humble, and embrace broad-mindedness and magnanimity. Strive to be individuals who dare to shoulder responsibilities, cherish your homeland, and care for humanity.”

Professor Jones of the University of Liverpool, Professor Zhiwei Shan, member of the Party Committee and Vice-Chancellor of Xi'an Jiaotong University, and Professor Gavin Brown, Vice-Chancellor (Education) of the University of Liverpool, will attend the graduation ceremony on-site for the 25 July graduation ceremony at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang).

Growing into a global citizen

Clarine Beryl, a student from Indonesia graduating from BEng Intelligent Robotics Engineering with Contemporary Entrepreneurialism from XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang), says: “XJTLU really shaped how I think – I now think and approach things both like an engineer and an entrepreneur.”

Ruiqi Yong, a BSc Applied Chemistry graduate, will be heading to Michigan State University in the US on a full scholarship for a PhD in Mechanical Engineering. “XJTLU taught me that disciplinary boundaries are not endpoints but new starting points,” she says.

For Yunzhou Zhong, graduating from BSc Information Management and Information Systems at XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou, a recommendation from an XJTLU mentor landed him an internship at PwC, followed by Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowships (SURF) project that led to co-authored conference papers and US university collaborations. Now headed to the University of Pennsylvania for a Master of Behavioral and Decision Sciences, Zhong reflects: “XJTLU gave me room to grow step by step.”

Sean Xiao Yao, a BA Accounting graduate from XJTLU’s 2+2 programme, split his studies between Suzhou and Liverpool. “The 2+2 collaboration has brought thousands of Chinese students from Suzhou to Liverpool. These two open cities stand today as twin beacons, shedding light and giving wings to fellow students, illuminating pathways for global citizens,” he said.

From 21 to 25 July, the Gate to the East in Suzhou will light up in honour of XJTLU’s graduates.

By Wei Zhang, Chenyu Li, Han Zhang, and Patricia Pieterse

Edited by Luyun Shi and Xinmin Han