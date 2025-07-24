Sewing Machine Market to Reach USD 5.82 Billion by 2035, Growing at 4.5% CAGR

Sewing Machine Market

Sewing Machine Market Analysis, By Product, By Mode of Operation, By Application, By End Use, By Distribution Channel, and Region

MD, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global sewing machine market is expected to reach USD 5,824 million by 2035, up from USD 3,589.5 million in 2024. During the forecast period 2025 to 2035, the industry is projected to register at a CAGR of 4.5%.The rising popularity of DIY culture, increasing demand for customized apparel, and advancements in sewing machine technology are key factors driving market growth. Sewing machines, essential tools for both domestic and industrial applications, are witnessing heightened demand due to their versatility in stitching, embroidery, and fabric crafting, catering to hobbyists and professionals alike.The growing trend of sustainable fashion and upcycling has significantly contributed to the market's expansion. Consumers are increasingly turning to sewing machines to create or modify clothing, reducing waste and promoting eco-friendly practices. This trend is particularly prominent in developed regions like North America and Europe, where access to advanced sewing technologies and a strong DIY culture fuel market growth. Additionally, the rise of e-commerce platforms has made sewing machines more accessible, further boosting their adoption globally. Technological innovations, such as automated stitching, smart features, and user-friendly interfaces, are also enhancing the appeal of modern sewing machines.Sewing machines are utilized across various sectors, including households, garment manufacturing, and textile industries. Domestic sewing machines dominate the market due to their affordability and ease of use, while industrial machines are critical for large-scale production in apparel and upholstery manufacturing. The integration of smart technologies, such as touchscreen controls and programmable stitch patterns, has revolutionized the sewing machine industry, making it easier for beginners and professionals to achieve precise results.For More Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5894 "Innovations in sewing machine technology, such as automation and IoT integration, are transforming the industry. Manufacturers must focus on developing user-friendly, energy-efficient machines to meet the evolving needs of both hobbyists and industrial users," opines a Fact.MR analyst.Sewing Machine Market Insights: Key Trends and Growth:The Fact.MR report highlights robust growth in the sewing machine market, driven by the increasing popularity of DIY projects and the rise of small-scale garment businesses. The demand for computerized sewing machines, which offer advanced features like automatic thread cutting and embroidery functions, is on the rise. Additionally, eco-conscious consumers are driving demand for machines that support sustainable practices, such as upcycling and fabric recycling. North America and Europe lead the market, supported by strong consumer spending and widespread adoption of sewing as a hobby. However, high costs of advanced machines and limited awareness in developing regions pose challenges to market growth.Key Takeaways from the Market Study:* The global sewing machine market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2035.* North America holds a significant market share of 35.6% in 2024, with the United States accounting for 80.4% of the regional market.* The European sewing machine market is forecasted to expand at a CAGR of 6.1% through 2035.* Based on product type, domestic sewing machines dominate with a market share of 48.7% in 2024.* The household segment leads the end-user category, accounting for 52.8% of the market share in 2024.* The market in Asia-Pacific, led by China and India, is valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% through 2035.Sewing Machine Market Competitive Landscape:Key players in the global sewing machine market include Brother Industries, Ltd., SINGER (SVP Worldwide), Janome Sewing Machine Co., Ltd., Bernina International AG, and JUKI Corporation. These companies are focusing on product innovation, incorporating features like Wi-Fi connectivity, automatic needle threading, and energy-efficient designs to stay competitive. Strategic partnerships with e-commerce platforms and sewing schools are common to expand market reach. Smaller players often leverage technological advancements from industry leaders to enhance their offerings. The competitive landscape is shaped by innovation, brand loyalty, and global distribution networks.Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions: https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5894 Sewing Machine Industry News:* In April 2023, Brother Industries launched a new line of computerized sewing machines with enhanced embroidery capabilities, targeting hobbyists and small businesses.* In August 2023, SINGER announced a collaboration with a leading e-commerce platform to offer exclusive sewing machine bundles, improving accessibility for DIY enthusiasts.* In February 2024, Janome introduced a next-generation sewing machine with IoT integration, allowing users to download stitch patterns directly from a mobile app.Explore More Related Studies Published by Fact.MR Research:The global brain monitoring devices market is expected to reach USD 15,257 million by 2035, up from USD 7,375 million in 2024. During the forecast period (2025 to 2035) the industry is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9%.The global ethylene vinyl alcohol (EVOH) market is expected to reach USD 2,057 million by 2035, up from USD 1,040 million in 2024. During the forecast period (2025 to 2035), the industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4%.About Fact.MRWe are a trusted research partner of 80% of Fortune 1000 companies across the globe. We are consistently growing in the field of market research with more than 1000 reports published every year. The dedicated team of 400-plus analysts and consultants is committed to achieving the utmost level of our client’s satisfaction.Contact:11140 Rockville PikeSuite 400Rockville, MD 20852United StatesTel: +1 (628) 251-1583Sales Team: sales@factmr.comFollow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Blog

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.