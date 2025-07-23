OpenPayd Engages Industry Leaders at iFX EXPO International 2025 in Cyprus

OpenPayd participated in iFX EXPO International 2025 in Limassol, Cyprus

The conversations we had in Cyprus confirmed that embedded finance and stablecoins continue to gain momentum” — Ben Mason, Head of Sales at OpenPayd

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- iFX EXPO International 2025, one of the most prominent events in the online trading and financial technology calendar, took place last week in Limassol, Cyprus. The three-day event, held from 17th to 19th June at the City of Dreams Mediterranean Integrated Resort, attracted thousands of professionals from the global fintech and finance sectors. Among the participating companies was OpenPayd , a leading provider of embedded financial infrastructure, which joined the international audience to discuss market trends and present its latest solutions.Established as a major fixture for brokers, service providers, technology vendors and regulatory bodies, iFX EXPO International consistently draws large numbers of attendees and exhibitors. This year’s event was no exception, welcoming over 5,000 participants from more than 120 countries, alongside a showcase of over 140 companies offering products and services across payments, liquidity, compliance and software.The expo featured a range of panel sessions, keynote speeches and fireside chats addressing contemporary themes such as AI in fintech, cybersecurity, payment innovation, and the regulatory outlook in global markets. With speakers from established institutions including the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission, Microsoft, and the Payments Association, the programme combined technical insight with broader strategic debate.OpenPayd took part in the event to demonstrate its banking-as-a-service platform, which enables digital businesses to integrate banking and payment functionalities into their operations via a single API. Throughout the expo, OpenPayd engaged with a broad cross-section of attendees, from emerging fintechs to established trading firms exploring infrastructure partnerships.Ben Mason, Head of Sales at OpenPayd, described the company’s presence at the event as a constructive opportunity to engage with the market. “The conversations we had in Cyprus confirmed that embedded finance and stablecoins continue to gain momentum,” he said. “More and more firms are now looking beyond traditional banking rails and are seeking scalable, programmable infrastructure that fits the pace and complexity of digital business.”He added, “There’s growing awareness that customer expectations are changing rapidly. Real-time payments, seamless onboarding, and automation are becoming the norm. The companies we spoke to are keen to offer these services but need the right infrastructure to deliver them effectively.”Beyond the exhibition hall, iFX EXPO provided a series of networking events, including its well-known welcome and night parties, designed to foster relationship-building among industry peers. These informal gatherings allowed for continued dialogue around potential collaborations and shared challenges.OpenPayd’s attendance at iFX EXPO Cyprus 2025 reflected a broader trend of infrastructure providers playing an increasingly prominent role in the evolution of financial services. As embedded finance becomes more mainstream, the demand for platforms that can simplify complexity and ensure regulatory compliance is expected to increase. Through participation in events such as iFX EXPO, OpenPayd continues to position itself as a key player in supporting the next generation of financial technology solutions.About OpenPaydOpenPayd is building the universal financial infrastructure for the digital economy. Its rails-agnostic platform enables any business to move and manage money globally - across fiat and digital assets - through a single, powerful API.The platform offers embedded accounts, FX, domestic and international payments, Open Banking, and now stablecoin on/off ramps - delivering full interoperability between traditional finance and digital assets. With one of the most comprehensive banking networks in the market, OpenPayd enables real-time money movement, everywhere.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.