Yost Vows to Defend School Choice Program

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — With families preparing for the start of a new academic year, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, House Speaker Matt Huffman and other supporters of the state’s EdChoice Scholarship Program held a press conference to clarify the status of the program and reinforce their optimism that it will survive an ongoing court battle despite a recent trial court decision declaring it unconstitutional.

“EdChoice is the law of the land for the coming school year,” said Yost, encouraging parents of young children to choose the school – whether public or private – that best fits their kid. “Nothing that’s happened legally limits their options.”

Yost was referring to a June 24 decision by a Franklin County judge siding with the half-dozen urban school districts and several parents who early this year challenged the legality of EdChoice, which supplies vouchers to enable qualifying K-12 students to attend private schools.

The judge stayed the decision, allowing the program to continue uninterrupted during the appeals process. The state plans to file its appeal in Ohio’s Tenth District Court of Appeals on Wednesday, Yost said.

Yost and Huffman were joined by Rep. Jamie Callendar; Rabbi Eric “Yitz” Frank, president of School Choice Ohio; Aaron Baer, president of the Center for Christian Virtue; Tom Fisher, vice president and director of EdChoice Legal Advocates; and Monica Williams, an impacted mother.

