Catdi Printing Opens Second Houston Kiosk to Expand Direct Mail and Commercial Print Services

With its second location now open in Southwest Houston, Catdi Printing doubles down on local service for commercial print and mail clients.

This move allows us to double down on what we do best—commercial printing and direct mail—and do it more efficiently for two thriving communities,” — Carlos deSantos

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Catdi Printing , a long-established provider of commercial printing and direct mail marketing based in Houston, Texas, has opened a new retail kiosk at 6118 Aletha Ln, Houston, TX 77081 . This second location reinforces the company’s commitment to delivering accessible, high-quality print and mailing solutions to more neighborhoods across Greater Houston.Founded and headquartered in Houston, Catdi Printing has served local businesses since its inception, providing cost-effective print materials, signage, and mail services that help brands stand out in competitive markets. The expansion into Southwest Houston marks a significant step toward better serving communities near Bellaire, Meyerland, and Gulfton—areas experiencing rapid residential and commercial growth.The new kiosk complements Catdi’s original location at 8019 West Grand Parkway South, Suite 1060, Richmond, TX 77407, which continues to serve clients across Fort Bend County, including Katy, Richmond, and Sugar Land. Together, the two locations allow Catdi to deliver faster turnaround times and more localized support for small businesses, healthcare providers, real estate professionals, and local organizations.Catdi Printing’s new Houston kiosk will specialize in:Commercial print services – brochures, flyers, postcards, banners, catalogs, signage, and packagingDirect mail marketing – EDDM (Every Door Direct Mail), list targeting, and full-service campaign supportWalk-up consultations and same-day service – helping local entrepreneurs get what they need quicklyThe company’s growth comes at a time when more businesses are re-engaging with physical print marketing to reach audiences directly. Print remains a trusted and effective channel for community-based outreach, especially when combined with smart targeting and creative design. Whether it's promoting a grand opening, running a political campaign, or distributing real estate listings, print still delivers strong ROI.Catdi’s print and direct mail solutions are especially valuable for industries such as real estate, healthcare, legal services, construction, and nonprofits, where printed materials like postcards, door hangers, and flyers are essential for local engagement.With both kiosks fully operational, Catdi Printing now offers:Expanded regional coverage across West and Southwest HoustonBilingual customer supportSame-day production options for many core productsEasy online ordering through www.catdi.com The website also features templates, product guides, and resources to help customers make informed decisions on paper types, finishes, and USPS mailing guidelines.Catdi Printing’s mission has always been to empower local businesses with the tools they need to succeed through effective, affordable marketing. As the Houston area continues to grow, the company plans to scale its services further while staying true to its roots as a Houston-born print provider.Visit Catdi Printing at Either Location: Southwest Houston Kiosk6118 Aletha Ln, Houston, TX 77081View on Google Maps Richmond / West Houston Kiosk8019 West Grand Parkway South, Suite 1060, Richmond, TX 77407View on Google Maps (713) 882-4629

