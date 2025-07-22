TiniFiber to Give First Public Demo of Micro Armor Direct Burial at ISE Expo 2025

Based on evolution of Micro Armor Fiber for enhanced protection against corrosion, rodents, weather extremes and accidental damage

As the data sphere continues to increase, and as we become more reliant on it, the need to add bandwidth is universal. Our Micro Armor technology simplifies this.” — Tom Artinian, CEO at TiniFiber

LINDENHURST, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TiniFiber , a developer of innovative high-reliability, high-performance digital infrastructure, and the exclusive manufacturer of the patented Micro Armor Fiberoptical cabling solutions, will give the first public demonstration of its Micro Armor Direct Burial cable at ISE Expo 2025.The technology is an evolution on its ultra-small, ultra-light and ultra-flexible Micro armored fiber optic cable technology, implementing an enhanced steel-Kevlar-based casing to protect its delicate fiber optics from the increased corrosion, rodent bites, moisture/ temperature extremes and accidental damage that direct-burial cables face.TiniFiber’s Micro Armor fiber optic cable is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional competing armored alternatives. The direct-burial version builds on this advantage, being 65% smaller and 75% lighter, than competing direct burial cables. Offering greater flexibility while reducing installation costs, time, and laborThe technology was first announced on July 16, 2025. TiniFiber will also be demonstrating its traditional Micro Armor Fiber, as well as cable assemblies and accessories.ISE Expo takes place July 29-31 in New Orleans’ Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. TiniFiber will be located at stand #533 throughout the expo.The company's technology is available for use in A/V and security, commercial, fiber-to-the-home (FTTH), medical, solar and renewables, transportation, data centers, and industrial/factory floors among other advanced applications. And in addition to Micro Armor, visitors to the event will be able to discuss the company’s pre-terminated MPO assemblies, its portfolio of tools and test solutions and custom cabling options."As the data sphere continues to increase, and as we become more reliant on it, the need to add bandwidth is universal. Our Micro Armor technology simplifies this, with smaller diameters and improved flexibility that allows you to get more from existing conduits. And our new Micro Armor Direct Burial takes this one stage further," said Tom Artinian.For inquiries or to arrange a meeting with the TiniFiber team at ISE Expo, please contact sales@tinifiber.com. For more information, visit www.tinifiber.com About TiniFiber:TiniFiber is an award-winning and U.S. Patented innovator that has redefined industry standards. It develops high-speed fiber optics, including custom fiber, as well as offering tools and test services. The company is well known for its Micro Armor FiberCable, a revolutionary solution, that is 65% smaller and 75% lighter than traditional Aluminium Interlock Armor (AIA) cables and trusted by prominent technology, construction, and IT corporations.Micro Armor Fiber boasts the industry’s smallest outer diameter, featuring a crush-proof, rodent-resistant design, capable of withstanding the harshest environmental conditions. Its stainless-steel construction provides unparalleled durability, making it ideal for aerials, underground, and powered cable applications, including A/V & Security, Commercial & Residential, DAS/Wireless, Broadband, Transportation, and Data Center installations.TiniFiberis a registered trademark and Micro Armor Fiberis a registered trademark of CertiCable, Inc. Kevlaris a registered trademark of DuPont deNemours, Inc.Patent notice: TiniFiberproducts are protected by patents in the United States and other jurisdictions (countries). This list is not exhaustive, and additional TiniFiberproducts not specifically enumerated herein may also be subject to patent protection – https://tinifiber.com/patent-notices/

