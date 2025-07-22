Airport Lighting Market to Hit $1 Billion by 2030 | 7.5% CAGR Driven by LED Technology & Runway Expansion

✈️ Global Airport Lighting Industry Growing Steadily | Forecast Reveals Strong Demand for In-Pavement & LED Systems

Airport lighting market projected to reach $1.0B by 2030, driven by LED tech & runway expansion, growing at a CAGR of 7.5%. ✈️💡” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to Allied Market Research, the global airport lighting market size was valued at $0.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach $1.0 billion by 2030, growing at a robust CAGR of 7.5% from 2024 to 2030. Driven by expanding air travel, modernization of existing airports, and the shift towards energy-efficient LED technology, the airport lighting market is poised for steady growth across global regions.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A64462 ✨ Trends Shaping the Future of Airport LightingLED Lighting Dominance: Energy efficiency and long-term cost benefits are driving rapid adoption of LED systems across airports worldwide.Smart Lighting Controls: Integration with IoT systems for automated operation, energy monitoring, and predictive maintenance enhances operational efficiency.Sustainability Focus: Growing environmental awareness is pushing airports towards eco-friendly lighting technologies.Modular & Scalable Solutions: Airports seek adaptable lighting systems that can scale with future expansion projects.🛬 What is Airport Lighting?Airport lighting systems are essential infrastructure components that ensure the safety, efficiency, and operational continuity of airports. These lighting solutions illuminate runways, taxiways, and aprons, guiding aircraft safely during takeoff, landing, and ground movement, especially under low visibility or night-time conditions.From traditional lighting to advanced LED solutions, airport lighting systems are designed to enhance visibility while minimizing energy consumption and maintenance costs.🚦 Key Market Growth DriversGrowing Air Traffic & Airport Expansion: The steady rise in global air passenger traffic is encouraging governments and private players to invest in expanding and upgrading airport infrastructure, including advanced lighting systems.Shift to Energy-Efficient LED Lighting: LED technology’s lower power consumption, longer lifespan, and reduced maintenance requirements make it the preferred choice over conventional non-LED systems.Focus on Safety & Night Operations: Strict regulations regarding airfield safety standards are driving adoption of reliable lighting solutions like PAPI (Precision Approach Path Indicator) and in-pavement runway lights.Smart Airport Initiatives: Integration of smart lighting controls and IoT-based systems in modern airports is contributing to the market’s technological evolution.Procure This Report (300 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://bit.ly/3TNPyNz 📊 Market Segmentation InsightsBy Type:Runway Lighting: Critical for guiding aircraft during landing and takeoff, runway lighting dominates the market due to increased construction and renovation of runways globally.Taxiway Lighting: Facilitates safe movement of aircraft between runways, aprons, and terminals.Apron Lighting Systems: Enhance operational safety and efficiency in aircraft parking and maintenance areas.By Position:In-Pavement Lighting: Leading segment, especially used on runways and taxiways, providing embedded guidance.Elevated Lighting: Used where in-pavement installations aren't practical.PAPI Systems: Ensure correct glide path angles during landing, improving pilot visibility and safety.By Technology:LED: Fastest-growing segment owing to energy efficiency, reduced operational costs, and environmental benefits.Non-LED: Gradually declining due to replacement by LED-based systems.By Region:North America: Strong market share due to ongoing airport modernization projects in the U.S. and Canada Europe: Significant growth attributed to sustainable airport initiatives and stringent aviation safety regulations.Asia-Pacific: Fastest-growing region led by China, India, and Southeast Asia, driven by rising air traffic and greenfield airport developments.LAMEA: Emerging markets like Brazil and Saudi Arabia investing in aviation infrastructure, supporting regional growth.🏢 Key Industry PlayersProminent companies operating in the airport lighting industry include:ABBvosla GmbHAvliteHELLA GmbH & Co. KGaAADB SAFEGATEAvionics GroupHoneywell International IncCarmanahatg airports limitedEatonThese key players are focusing on expanding their product portfolios, investing in LED technology, and developing smart lighting solutions to maintain competitiveness.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A64462 📈 Market Outlook: Bright Future for Airport Lighting SolutionsWith the global focus on airport expansion, energy efficiency, and aviation safety, the airport lighting market presents substantial growth opportunities. Government investments in greenfield and brownfield airport projects, coupled with technological innovations in LED lighting and smart controls, will shape the future of this dynamic industry.By 2030, the airport lighting market is projected to cross the $1.0 billion mark, offering lucrative prospects for manufacturers and infrastructure solution providers worldwide.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:U.S. and Canada Solar Lights MarketSolar Street Lighting MarketAirport Lighting MarketLight Towers MarketSolar Landscape Lighting MarketInterior Lighting MarketWork Lights MarketSolar Lights MarketSolar Motion Sensor Wall Light MarketMobile Light Tower MarketEnergy Efficient Lighting MarketSolar Shed Light MarketSolar Surgical Light MarketSolar Home Lighting MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.