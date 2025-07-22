Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market to Reach $12.6 Billion by 2034, Driven by Sustainable Farming Needs

Sustainable Bioplastics in Agriculture

Agribusiness shifts to biodegradable plastics for mulch films, seed coatings, and fertilizer encapsulation to improve soil health and meet regulations.

Bioplastics are crucial for sustainable agriculture, transforming how farmers manage soils, crops, and environmental impact.” — Harry, USDAnalytics

HYDERABAD, TELENGANA, INDIA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- July 21, 2025 – The Bioplastics for Agribusiness Market is projected to grow from USD 3.7 billion in 2025 to USD 12.6 billion by 2034, marking an impressive CAGR of 14.6%, according to USDAnalytics. This robust growth is fueled by rapid adoption of biodegradable plastics and bio-based materials across global agricultural value chains, as farmers and agribusinesses transition to sustainable agriculture and circular economy models.

Bioplastics Revolutionize Sustainable Agriculture and Crop Management

Bioplastics for agribusiness are gaining traction as vital enablers of eco-friendly, high-efficiency farming. Applications include biodegradable mulch films, greenhouse covers, nursery products, seed coatings, fertilizer and pesticide encapsulation, soil enhancers, and packaging for agricultural products. By integrating polylactic acid (PLA), starch-based bioplastics, and rapidly emerging PHA and PBAT blends, agribusinesses are achieving durable performance, soil biodegradability, and lower plastic pollution across diverse farming systems.

Farmers and large food producers are turning to bioplastics to comply with evolving environmental regulations, reduce microplastic contamination, enhance soil health, and respond to sustainability mandates from global retailers and consumers. Strategic partnerships—such as Bayer CropScience’s collaboration with Novamont on biodegradable MATER-BI® twine and clips—are accelerating mainstream adoption and cost-effective integration with agricultural machinery.

Market Opportunity: Regulatory Momentum and Value-Chain Integration

A major opportunity lies in the expansion of bioplastics for value-added agribusiness applications, including controlled-release fertilizer encapsulation, advanced nursery products, and compostable packaging for fresh produce. As supermarkets and foodservice companies demand verifiable reductions in supply-chain environmental footprints, innovative bioplastics are becoming essential for market access and premium branding. The growth of organic farming, precision agriculture, and e-commerce in fresh produce is further accelerating demand for compostable, performance-driven bioplastic solutions.

Market Segmentation Overview

• By Biodegradable Bioplastics:

PLA, PHA, PBAT, Starch-based Plastics, PBS, Cellulose-based Plastics, PCL

• By Non-Biodegradable Bioplastics:

Bio-PE, Bio-PP, Bio-PA

• By Application:

Mulch Films, Nursery Products, Porous & Drainage Pipes, Greenhouse Films & Sheeting, Crop Protection & Storage, Fertilizer & Pesticide Encapsulation, Soil Enhancers, Packaging for Agricultural Products, Others

• By Feedstock:

Sugarcane, Corn Starch, Cassava, Potato Starch, Cellulose, Vegetable Oils, Lignin, Algae, Waste Streams

• By Crop:

Fruits & Vegetables, Grains & Oilseeds, Flowers & Ornamentals, Others

Regional Insights: Europe, China, and U.S. Spearhead Global Adoption

• Europe pioneers bioplastic mulch films, nursery containers, and greenhouse covers, supported by strict EU environmental regulations and organic farming initiatives.

• China is scaling production of bio-based plastics for use in high-intensity farming and fruit/vegetable markets, driven by policy mandates on sustainable agriculture and plastic waste reduction.

• United States is expanding advanced bioplastics for precision agriculture, drip irrigation, and compostable packaging, with major support from both government incentives and private innovation.

• Emerging markets in India, Brazil, and Southeast Asia are rapidly integrating bioplastics for soil and crop applications as regulatory and sustainability pressures increase.

Geographically, the detailed analysis of market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

• North America (US, Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, South East Asia, Rest of Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of Africa)

Competitive Landscape: Industry Leaders Transform Agri-Sustainability

Notable companies driving innovation, partnerships, and capacity expansion include:

• BASF SE (Germany)

• Novamont S.p.A. (Italy)

• NatureWorks LLC (U.S.)

• BioBag International AS (Norway)

• Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co., Ltd. (China)

• FKuR Kunststoff GmbH (Germany)

• Danimer Scientific (U.S.)

• Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan)

• Organix Ag (U.S.)

• Green Dot Bioplastics (U.S.)

• AB Rani Plast Oy (Finland)

• Armando Alvarez Group (Spain)

• RKW SE (Germany)

• TotalEnergies Corbion (Netherlands)

• Good Natured Products Inc. (Canada)

• Others



