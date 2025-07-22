China-US Future Diplomats Summer Camp opens at XJTLU

On 16 July, the China-US Future Diplomats Summer Camp officially opened at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU). As a key component of the “Across the Pacific: China-U.S. Youth Dialogue for a Shared Future” initiative, the summer camp is co-organised by the Center for the Americas at China International Communications Group (Beijing Review), International Student Conferences, and XJTLU, with support from Xi’an Jiaotong University.

The opening ceremony of the China-US Future Diplomats Summer Camp, held at Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University. Credit: Kang Yin

The initiative aims to foster people-to-people exchange, enhance mutual understanding between young people from both countries, and solidify public support for a stable and constructive China-US relationship.

At the opening ceremony, Peter Cuthbert, Associate Director of Government Affairs at the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, said: “Real diplomacy begins long before formal negotiations – it takes root in programmes like this, grows through group discussions, blossoms in shared laughter, and ultimately flourishes in the discipline of patient listening.”

His remarks encapsulated the spirit of the event. Representatives from partner institutions, educational organisations and student delegates from China and the US gathered to explore the far-reaching impact of youth exchange on bilateral relations through keynote speeches, case studies, and in-depth interactions.

Professor Zhoulin Ruan. Credit: Kang Yin

For generations, cultural exchange between China and the USA has played an important role in helping people understand one another and build friendships.

Ning Wang. Credit: Kang Yin

Ning Wang, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee at the America Communication Centre of China International Communications Group, encouraged students to use this camp as a springboard for diplomatic dialogue. He urged them to explore shared values through the lens of cultural exchange and to sow seeds for the future of China-US relations.

“The value of youth exchange is not in how many agreements are reached, but in how many hearts are opened,” he said.

Peter Cuthbert. Credit: Kang Yin

The American Chamber of Commerce’s Cuthbert also shared personal insights on the challenges and value of cross-cultural collaboration. Recalling a group project involving Chinese and American students, he described how differing communication preferences initially led to misunderstandings: US students relied on formal emails that went unanswered, while Chinese students preferred WeChat for rapid discussions, which were not always recognised.

The group eventually resolved the issue by agreeing on a structured communication protocol: “WeChat for discussion, email for decisions, bilingual summaries for clarity.” Cuthbert stressed the importance of cultivating adaptability and inclusive collaboration among youth in diverse communication settings.

“The American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai represents over 3,000 companies operating in China. Its century-long history demonstrates how vital trade, education, and people-to-people exchanges have been to China-US relations,” Cuthbert noted. “And the future of this relationship will be shaped by the understanding and actions of the young people here today.”

Lauren Bahia Simons-Lane. Credit: Kang Yin

Lauren Bahia Simons-Lane, a representative of the International Student Conferences in the US, discussed the fifth iteration of the China-America Student Conference. “This year’s programme was entirely youth-led – from venue selection to agenda setting, every decision was made by the student executive committee,” she said.

In her view, the cornerstone of progress in China-US relations is interpersonal. “Mutual understanding begins with real human connection,” she said.

Xin Shu. Credit: Kang Yin

Xin Shu, a 2024 graduate of the Department of International Relations at XJTLU’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences and Secretary General of the summer camp, also serves as the China representative for the fifth China-America Student Conference. He introduced the student-led nature of the initiative and highlighted a special cultural exchange segment in the opening ceremony: US delegates donned traditional Chinese attire, while their Chinese counterparts wore formal Western business outfits – a gesture symbolising intercultural fusion and understanding.

The roundtable on youth exchange empowering China-US relations. Credit: Kang Yin

The roundtable forum following the ceremony was chaired by Dr Ellen Touchstone, Associate Dean of XJTLU’s International Business School Suzhou. The discussion focused on how youth exchange can drive the development of China-US relations forward. Participants agreed that young people are a key force in future global governance, and that their practical cooperation in areas such as technology and culture can break stereotypes and build long-term trust.

From 7 to 23 July, 25 youth delegates from China and the US are taking part in the “Across the Pacific: China-U.S. Youth Dialogue for a Shared Future” initiative, organised by the fifth China-America Student Conference. Starting in Beijing, they are travelling through Xi’an, Suzhou, and Shanghai for a series of visits and dialogue sessions. While in Suzhou, Chinese and American youth will visit the Suzhou Museum, experience traditional tea culture, and engage in various cultural exchange activities.

Content from CICG Center for the Americas

Translated by Ruoling Li

Edited by Bo Kou, Yiyi Gu and Patricia Pieterse