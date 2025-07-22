New Book 'You Next' Offers a Proven Roadmap for Career Success

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an era of career confusion, economic uncertainty, and burnout across every age group, leadership economist Dr. Mary C. Kelly and award-winning business strategist Meridith Elliott Powell have teamed up to launch a timely, transformative guide for anyone who’s asking themselves, “What’s next for me?”Their new book, " You Next : A Step-by-Step Guide to Taking Charge of Your Career," delivers practical, actionable advice for new graduates and professionals aged 22–45 who want more clarity, control, and confidence in building a fulfilling and financially stable future.Now available on Amazon, You Next is gaining attention from universities, corporate leadership programs, veteran transition organizations, and ambitious professionals who are tired of just going through the motions. With a powerful blend of strategic planning tools, leadership development exercises, and real-world career advice, the book serves as a career GPS—designed to help readers not just survive the modern workplace, but thrive in it.“We wrote this book for people who are ready to stop drifting and start taking action,” says Dr. Kelly, a former Naval officer, PhD economist, and best-selling author of 20 books on leadership and business strategy. “Whether you’re just stepping into your first job or pivoting toward a more meaningful role, You Next gives you a way to take back control and build the life and career you actually want.”Helping the Next Generation Answer “Now What?”Between generational shifts, automation, student debt, and the evolving definition of work, today’s young professionals face more uncertainty than ever. According to a recent Gallup study, more than 60% of working professionals under 40 report feeling disengaged or disconnected at work. They are not lacking ambition, they are lacking a roadmap.You Next provides that roadmap. Structured around a 10-step framework, the book walks readers through:• Clarifying their purpose and values• Building a personal strategic plan• Identifying career opportunities that align with their strengths• Developing the skills employers actually value• Networking in an authentic, strategic way• Gaining confidence to ask for what they’re worthFrom writing the first resume to negotiating the next promotion, the book is filled with guided exercises, insider advice, and wisdom gleaned from decades of leadership development, hiring experience, and economic forecasting.Real Talk from Two Renowned Career ExpertsMeridith Elliott Powell brings a wealth of real-world experience to the project. A Hall of Fame keynote speaker, business coach, and former bank executive, Powell is known for helping individuals and organizations succeed in uncertain environments.“We know how overwhelming it can be to figure out your next move,” says Powell. “We also know that no one is coming to rescue your career. You have to lead yourself. This book shows you how to get results.”Together, Kelly and Powell blend actionable steps with compassionate insight, offering a voice that is both professional and highly personal. Their goal? To help the next generation develop the strategic thinking, adaptability, and leadership presence that the future demands.A Book—and a MovementYou Next is more than just a book. It’s part of a larger initiative to equip young professionals with the tools, confidence, and clarity to lead themselves. The companion website, www.YouNextNow.com , includes free resources such as a downloadable workbook, book club discussion guides, video tutorials, and access to coaching programs.The authors are also launching a You Next Career Challenge—a 5-day email-based series designed to help readers jumpstart their plan with daily prompts, clarity-building questions, and quick wins.Organizations interested in supporting young professionals, such as colleges, corporate training programs, and veteran transition services can also partner with the authors for bulk purchases, speaking engagements, webinars, and leadership workshops.Praise for You NextEarly reviews for the book have been enthusiastic:“Practical, motivating, and refreshingly honest. I wish I’d had this book when I was 22—and I’m glad I have it now.” — Lauren B., HR Director“I bought this for my college graduate son, but after reading it myself, I’m using it to help guide my own career pivot.” — Kevin T., Mid-career engineerAvailabilityYou Next: A Step-by-Step Guide to Taking Charge of Your Career is available now on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and through the official site: www.YouNextNow.com . Bulk pricing and speaking engagements are available by request.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.