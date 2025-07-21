NEBRASKA, July 21 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Issues Disaster Declaration for Dawson County Following June Storms

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen issued a disaster declaration for Dawson County as a result of last month’s storms that hit the area. The June 29th and 30th severe thunderstorms brought exceptionally high winds and heavy rain, which caused significant damage to public property and infrastructure, including millions of dollars of damage to NPPD infrastructure.

Governor Pillen has directed the Nebraska Adjutant General, Major General Craig W. Strong – who also serves as State Disaster Coordinator – to activate appropriate State emergency plans.

The emergency disaster declaration will free up state funds and resources to assist the area as they work to address damage and other issues.

The State of Nebraska is likely to seek a Presidential Disaster Declaration to aid recovery from these storms.