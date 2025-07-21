Mexican Wolf Located North of Interstate 40 in Northwest New Mexico 

SANTA FE – A male wolf (M3065) has been documented crossing out of the Mexican Wolf Experimental Population Area (MWEPA) north of Interstate 40 in New Mexico. The wolf is affixed with a radio collar, which is transmitting its location. He was documented crossing the I-40 boundary west of Albuquerque late last week. His last location was near Mount Taylor. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish are monitoring the wolf’s movements.

Mexican wolves that move outside the MWEPA, including north of I-40, are listed and protected as federally endangered under the Endangered Species Act. Therefore, the wolf cannot be hazed or harassed north of I-40 without violating the Act, unless the wolf actively poses a threat to human safety.

Anyone convicted of killing, harming or harassing an endangered Mexican wolf is subject to a fine and/or criminal charges.