Doors of Change Announces Concert of Hope with Rolling Stones Tribute Band Jumping Jack Flash to Benefit Homeless Youth

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Doors of Change , a leading San Diego non-profit dedicated to transforming the lives of homeless youth, is proud to announce its annual "Concert of Hope" on Saturday, September 6, 2025, at the stunning Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego. This highly anticipated event will feature an electrifying performance by Jumping Jack Flash, widely recognized as one of the most authentic Rolling Stones tribute bands in the nation. All proceeds from the concert will directly support Doors of Change's vital programs and services for homeless youth in our community.Doors of Change provides intensive case management services to unhoused youth, ages 17-24, offering access to crucial resources such as housing assistance, mental health services, educational support, job opportunities, and transportation support. Through these initiatives, the organization empowers youth to build stable futures, achieve self-sufficiency, and break the cycle of homelessness. The "Concert of Hope" is a cornerstone fundraising event that enables Doors of Change to continue and expand its life-changing work."We are incredibly excited to be hosting our 'Concert of Hope' again at the beautiful Amphitheater at UCSD, and we are absolutely thrilled to feature Jumping Jack Flash," said Jeffrey Sitcov, Founder and President of Doors of Change. "We know they will put on an unforgettable show and for a great cause! Every ticket purchased and every dollar donated will directly impact the lives of homeless youth right here in San Diego, providing them with the support, resources, and hope they desperately need to transition off the streets and into brighter futures."Jumping Jack Flash has garnered critical acclaim for their uncanny ability to capture the essence, energy, and musicality of the Rolling Stones. Audiences can expect to hear beloved classics that defined a generation, delivered with an authentic passion that will transport them back to the golden age of rock and roll. This concert offers a unique opportunity for music lovers to enjoy a spectacular performance while making a tangible difference in their community.The Epstein Family Amphitheater at UC San Diego provides a state-of-the-art venue with excellent acoustics and a comfortable atmosphere, ensuring a memorable evening for all attendees. Doors of Change encourages individuals, families, and businesses to show their support by purchasing tickets and spreading the word about this impactful event.Tickets for the "Concert of Hope" are on sale now and can be purchased through DoorsofChange.org. Tickets range from $44-$85. Sponsorship opportunities are also available for businesses and individuals looking to make a significant contribution to the cause.Join Doors of Change and Jumping Jack Flash on September 6th for an evening of iconic music, community spirit, and the collective power of hope. Together, we can open doors to brighter futures for San Diego's homeless youth.

