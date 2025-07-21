INL Hunting Passes now available with expanded huntable area and new rules in place

The 2025 Idaho National Laboratory (INL) Hunting Pass is now available at Fish and Game Offices. This pass is required for individuals with elk or pronghorn tags that are eligible to access the approved INL huntable area boundary included in Hunt Units 63, 58, and 51. The hunting pass includes a new map of the huntable area within the INL boundary, which reflects an increase of 80 square miles more than the previous year's hunt boundary. All other areas of the INL are strictly off limits.

In addition to the newly increased huntable area, hunters will be required to follow some additional rules in exchange for the privilege to access INL property. Some notable differences to those rules are provided below.

Rules that apply on INL property:

Check In and Out by calling the INL phone number listed on the permit.

Hunters are required to keep cellular phones with them for emergency notifications.

Complete the Unexploded Ordnance training every year .

Wear at least 36 square inches of hunter orange above the waist.

Motorized vehicles are permitted only on the established two-track roads identified on the pass map.

Boundaries will be delineated with signage that reads “No Hunting No Retrieval.” All other areas of INL are strictly off limits.

Submit a harvest report no later than 10 days after the closing of your season.

Only be hunting elk or pronghorn.

For a complete list of rules, please refer to the INL Hunting Pass.

Hard copies of the INL Hunting Pass can be picked up at the Upper Snake Regional Office, located at 4279 Commerce Circle, Idaho Falls. Digital copies can be obtained by calling the office at 208-525-7290. If you reach our voicemail, please leave a message with your name and email address, and the pass will be emailed to you.

The link to the online unexploded ordinance training that is required to be completed every year will be located on the INL Hunting Pass. Hunters entering the INL hunting area boundary will be required to have both the INL Hunting Pass and the Certificate of Completion on them at all times, either digitally or in hard copy form.

Idaho Fish and Game would like to thank the INL staff and their leadership for expanding the hunt area boundary in an effort to increase hunter access and address chronic depredation concerns from surrounding producers.

Take the INL Unexploded Ordinance Certification: https://denix.osd.mil/uxotraining/3RSTraining/index.html