CCX Roofing Expands into Reno, NV Market, Bringing White-Glove Roofing, Siding, and Gutter Services

CCX Roofing

CCX Roofing, a leading name in residential and commercial exterior solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into the Reno, Nevada market

We don’t just replace roofs — we guide property owners through the insurance process, improve curb appeal, and protect their investment for the long term.” — Cody Clinger, CEO

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CCX Roofing , a leading name in residential and commercial exterior solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into the Reno, Nevada market. Known for its A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and premium white-glove insurance claim support, CCX Roofing now brings its full-service expertise — including roofing, siding, and gutters — to homeowners and businesses across northern Nevada.Founded by industry veteran Cody Clinger, CCX Roofing has completed over 6,300 projects across Idaho and Utah during the past eight years. The company has built a reputation for deep expertise, exceptional workmanship, and a customer-first approach that defines every project.“We’re thrilled to bring our team’s experience and high standards to Reno,” said Clinger. “We don’t just replace roofs — we guide property owners through the insurance process, improve curb appeal, and protect their investment for the long term.”CCX Roofing's Service Offering Includes:● Residential Roofing with white-glove insurance claim support● Commercial Roofing Systems, including flat, metal, and TPO solutions ● Siding Installation and full exterior replacements● Gutter Systems and protection solutions● Premium Materials, extended warranties, and expert craftsmanship ● Clear Communication and reliable schedulingWith a proven track record and a commitment to excellence, CCX Roofing is now scheduling free inspections and consultations in Reno, Sparks, and surrounding areas.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.