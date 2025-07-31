Submit Release
CCX Roofing Expands into Reno, NV Market, Bringing White-Glove Roofing, Siding, and Gutter Services

CCX Roofing, a leading name in residential and commercial exterior solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into the Reno, Nevada market

We don’t just replace roofs — we guide property owners through the insurance process, improve curb appeal, and protect their investment for the long term.”
— Cody Clinger, CEO
RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CCX Roofing, a leading name in residential and commercial exterior solutions, is proud to announce its expansion into the Reno, Nevada market. Known for its A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and premium white-glove insurance claim support, CCX Roofing now brings its full-service expertise — including roofing, siding, and gutters — to homeowners and businesses across northern Nevada.

Founded by industry veteran Cody Clinger, CCX Roofing has completed over 6,300 projects across Idaho and Utah during the past eight years. The company has built a reputation for deep expertise, exceptional workmanship, and a customer-first approach that defines every project.

“We’re thrilled to bring our team’s experience and high standards to Reno,” said Clinger. “We don’t just replace roofs — we guide property owners through the insurance process, improve curb appeal, and protect their investment for the long term.”

CCX Roofing's Service Offering Includes:
● Residential Roofing with white-glove insurance claim support
● Commercial Roofing Systems, including flat, metal, and TPO solutions ● Siding Installation and full exterior replacements
● Gutter Systems and protection solutions
● Premium Materials, extended warranties, and expert craftsmanship ● Clear Communication and reliable scheduling
With a proven track record and a commitment to excellence, CCX Roofing is now scheduling free inspections and consultations in Reno, Sparks, and surrounding areas.

Hali Selders
CCX Roofing
+1 208-240-2593
office@ccxroofing.com
