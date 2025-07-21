St Albans Barracks / Fraudulent Use
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2004726
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 07/07/2025 @1640
INCIDENT LOCATION: Industrial Park Road, Georgia
VIOLATION: Fraudulent Use
ACCUSED: Noah Fortin
AGE: 24
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT
VICTIM: Elizabeth Bolin
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/07/2025 Troopers received a report of fraudulent use of a debit card. Further investigation reveled that Noah Fortin had taken and used a debit card not belonging to her. Fortin was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Court.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 @0830
COURT: Franklin
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
