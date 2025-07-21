Submit Release
St Albans Barracks / Fraudulent Use

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2004726

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins                            

STATION: St Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2025 @1640

INCIDENT LOCATION: Industrial Park Road, Georgia

VIOLATION: Fraudulent Use

 

ACCUSED: Noah Fortin                                              

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

 

VICTIM: Elizabeth Bolin

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/07/2025 Troopers received a report of fraudulent use of a debit card. Further investigation reveled that Noah Fortin had taken and used a debit card not belonging to her. Fortin was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Court.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 @0830            

COURT: Franklin

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

