St Albans Barracks / Fraudulent Use

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2004726

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Casey Harkins

STATION: St Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 07/07/2025 @1640

INCIDENT LOCATION: Industrial Park Road, Georgia

VIOLATION: Fraudulent Use

ACCUSED: Noah Fortin

AGE: 24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Enosburg, VT

VICTIM: Elizabeth Bolin

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 07/07/2025 Troopers received a report of fraudulent use of a debit card. Further investigation reveled that Noah Fortin had taken and used a debit card not belonging to her. Fortin was issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Court.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/08/2025 @0830

COURT: Franklin

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.