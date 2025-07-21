Natural Gas Engine Market Outlook 2024–2031 | Growth, Regional Insights, and Major Companies

Natural Gas Engine Market

Global Natural Gas Engine Market to grow from US$ 6.08 Bn (2024) to US$ 9.8 Bn by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.4% during 2024–2031.

The U.S. Natural Gas Engine Market is booming, driven by cleaner emission goals and abundant gas supply poised to grow steadily through 2031 with rising demand across power and transport sectors.” — DataM Intelligence 4Market Research LLP

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Natural Gas Engine Market Accelerates Toward Clean Energy Future with Expanding Global DemandMarket OverviewThe Global Natural Gas Engine Market Size US$ 6.08 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 9.8 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2024-2031.To Download Sample Report: https://datamintelligence.com/download-sample/natural-gas-engine-market Latest Key Developments:On March 29, 2023, Enphase Energy, a leading global energy technology company, announced the shipment of its IQ8 Microinverters, featuring a peak AC output power of 384VA, to France and the Netherlands. These next-generation microinverters are designed to handle high-capacity solar modules, improving total energy output and boosting system efficiency.On May 12, 2023, international solar energy company Sun King launched a new solar inverter in Nigeria, aimed at reducing the nation’s reliance on costly diesel generators and an unreliable electricity grid. The newly developed inverter marks a major step forward in solar power generation capabilities for the company and supports broader energy access initiatives in the region.On January 19, 2023, SOFAR, a global provider of solar energy solutions, introduced its latest string inverter model, the SOFAR 100–125KTL-G4, during the World Future Energy Summit. Designed for commercial, industrial, and small utility-scale solar installations, the inverter features ultra-high current capacity, intelligent protection, and a simplified installation process.Market Drivers and OpportunitiesStringent Emission Norms and Environmental Regulations: Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter emission standards, creating strong demand for cleaner-burning natural gas engines as alternatives to diesel.Rising Demand for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) Systems: Natural gas engines are widely used in CHP systems, offering high efficiency and energy savings in industrial and commercial sectors.Growth in Natural Gas Supply and Infrastructure: Expanding pipeline networks and liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure, especially in North America and Asia-Pacific, are making natural gas more accessible and cost-competitive.Opportunities in Remote Power Generation: Natural gas engines provide reliable off-grid power in remote or underserved areas, supporting rural electrification and industrial applications.Geographical Market ShareThe Asia-Pacific region dominates the natural gas engine market, with rapid industrialization and increasing investments in gas-based power projects. North America, particularly the United States, is also a key contributor, supported by abundant natural gas reserves and favorable policies. Meanwhile, Europe is steadily transitioning toward gas engines in power and transport sectors as part of its decarbonization strategies.Key Market PlayersMajor companies driving innovation and competition in the global natural gas engine market include:Doosan CorporationCummins IncGuangdong Honny Power-Tech Co.YANMAR HOLDINGS CO., LTDWestport Fuel Systems IncWärtsiläIHI Power Systems Co.CaterpillarMAN SESiemensRolls-Royce plcLIEBHERRINNIOKawasaki Heavy IndustriesJFE Engineering CorporationMitsubishi Heavy IndustriesDeutz AgMarket Segmentation:By Type: (Spark Ignited Engines, Dual fuel Engines, High-Pressure Direct Injection)By Power Output: (500 KW – 800 KW, 1000 KW – 2000 KW, 3000 KW – 4500 KW), By Horsepower (Up to 1000 HP, 1000–2000 HP, Above 2000 HP)By Application: (Decentralized Energy Generation, Natural Gas Gensets, Natural Gas Automotive, Others), By End-user (Hospital Pharmacies, Manufacturing industries, Utilities, Oil & Gas, Mining, Petrochemicals, OthersBy Region: (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=natural-gas-engine-market Recent Developments – United StatesApril 2025 – Cummins Inc. unveiled a next-gen 15-liter natural gas engine for heavy-duty trucks, designed to deliver lower carbon emissions while meeting the EPA’s 2027 greenhouse gas standards.September 2024 – Caterpillar Inc. launched a high-efficiency natural gas generator set for industrial and commercial use, integrated with digital monitoring systems for enhanced performance.Recent Developments – JapanMay 2025 – YANMAR introduced a new series of compact natural gas engines for distributed power generation, targeting small- to mid-scale commercial facilities in urban Japan.November 2024 – Mitsubishi Heavy Industries partnered with a leading utility provider to deploy gas-engine-based cogeneration systems aimed at improving energy efficiency in Tokyo’s smart city projects.ConclusionThe global Natural Gas Engine Market is set for continued expansion as industries and governments align toward low-emission and energy-efficient power solutions. With advancements in engine technologies, growing natural gas infrastructure, and increasing environmental awareness, natural gas engines are well-positioned to support global decarbonization goals while meeting rising energy demands.Recent Related Reports By DataM IntelligenceUnlock 360° Market Intelligence with DataM Subscription Services: https://www.datamintelligence.com/reports-subscription Power your decisions with real-time competitor tracking, strategic forecasts, and global investment insights all in one place.Competitive LandscapeSustainability Impact AnalysisKOL / Stakeholder InsightsUnmet Needs & Positioning, Pricing & Market Access SnapshotsMarket Volatility & Emerging Risks AnalysisQuarterly Industry Report UpdatedLive Market & Pricing TrendsImport-Export Data MonitoringHave a look at our Subscription Dashboard: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5oEiqEqTWg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.