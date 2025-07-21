Ten Key Remodels Begins Renovation of New Fox Valley Pub at Rose Creek

Ten Key Remodels has begun work on the Fox Valley Pub at Rose Creek Country Club, bringing timeless English pub style to Edmond.

EDMOND, OK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ten Key Remodels, a top design-build firm based in Edmond, has officially begun renovation work on the new Fox Valley Pub at Rose Creek Country Club. This exclusive project is part of Rose Creek’s ongoing transformation into one of Oklahoma’s most dynamic private club destinations, known for its award-winning clubhouse and acclaimed culinary experiences.The Fox Valley Pub will introduce a fresh yet timeless concept to Rose Creek – a traditional English-style pub reimagined with elevated materials and a members-only atmosphere. Featuring custom millwork, tufted leather seating, and an intimate layout inspired by classic sports lounges, the space will provide a sophisticated environment for members to relax after a round of golf or gather for cocktails and conversation.Rose Creek Country Club has received national recognition in recent years, including honors such as Top Ranked Clubhouse, Top Ranked Culinary Experience, Best New Amenity for Caché, and the Golden Fork Award for its highly regarded Neighborhood Provisions. The addition of Fox Valley Pub marks the next chapter in the club’s evolution, expanding its hospitality offerings.“Fox Valley Pub is an exciting opportunity to blend heritage and hospitality in a way that feels distinctly Rose Creek,” said Chris Reed, Owner of Ten Key Remodels. “Our team is focused on bringing this space to life with thoughtful detail and a sense of comfort that invites members to stay a little longer. We want to create an experience, not just a room.”About: Founded in 2012, Ten Key Remodels is an award-winning design-build firm based in Edmond, Oklahoma. Specializing in high-end residential and commercial renovations, the company is known for its tailored approach, attention to detail, and seamless project execution. With a commitment to craftsmanship and client collaboration, Ten Key Remodels transforms spaces in Edmond, Oklahoma City, Yukon, Blanchard, and the region into timeless and functional environments that reflect each client’s vision and lifestyle.For more information, please visit: www.tenkeyremodels.com

