[Latest] U.S. Data Center Power Market Trends, Growth, Forecast, and Key Players Analysis To 2031 | DataM Intelligence

U.S. Data Center Power Market

U.S. Data Center Power Market to grow from US$ 2.8 Bn (2022) to US$ 5.0 Bn by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.7% (2024–2031).

AUSTIN, NY, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- U.S. Data Center Power Market Poised for Growth Amid Rising AI and Cloud Infrastructure DemandsMarket OverviewThe U.S. Data Center Power Market Size was valued at USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%, reaching approximately USD 5.0 Billion by 2030 over the forecast period of 2024 to 2031.To Download Sample Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/us-data-center-power-market Latest Industry Developments:In July 2023, Huawei showcased major advancements in sustainable data center technology at the 2023 Global Smart Green Data Center Summit. The company launched three innovative data center facility solutions focused on enhancing energy efficiency while achieving an impressively low Power Usage Effectiveness (PUE) of just 1.15. Additionally, Huawei introduced iManager-M, a cloud-based intelligent management platform that improves operational efficiency and energy performance. This tool provides real-time visibility into key performance indicators (KPIs) and supports remote management, eliminating the need for on-site servers and reducing capital expenditure.In January 2023, Energy Cloud Labs (ECL) unveiled a pioneering hydrogen-powered data center model. This cutting-edge solution marks a significant step toward environmentally responsible infrastructure by minimizing dependence on conventional power sources. ECL’s approach is set to accelerate the industry’s shift toward clean energy and sustainability in data center operations.Market Drivers and OpportunitiesRising AI and Cloud Computing Needs: The explosion of AI workloads and hyperscale cloud deployments are significantly driving demand for robust and redundant power infrastructure.Green Data Center Initiatives: With ESG goals taking center stage, operators are turning to renewable energy sources, energy-efficient UPS systems, and battery energy storage to reduce carbon footprints.Edge Computing & 5G Rollout: The demand for decentralized processing power and low-latency applications is increasing the establishment of micro data centers, boosting the power equipment market.Energy Resiliency and Grid Modernization: The push for resilient infrastructure amidst climate-related grid disruptions is fostering investment in advanced power backup and grid integration technologies.Geographical Market ShareThe U.S. holds a dominant position in the North American data center power market, driven by states like Virginia, Texas, and California. Virginia, especially Ashburn (part of “Data Center Alley”), remains a hotspot due to its strategic location, favorable incentives, and connectivity. Texas and California are investing heavily in energy-efficient and solar-powered data centers, further contributing to regional growth.Key Market PlayersLeading players in the U.S. Data Center Power Market include:General ElectricEatonSchneider ElectricIntelSunbird DCIMVertiv LiebertLocknChargeCiscoPanduitBeldenMarket Segmentation:By Power: (AC-Power, DC-Power)By Indicators: (Power Usage effectiveness (PUE), Energy efficiency ratio (EER), Mean time between failures (MTBF), Mean time to repair (MTTR), Carbon Usage effectiveness (CUE))By Solution: (Power distribution, Power monitoring, Power backup, Cabling infrastructure)By Services: (Design and consulting, Integration and deployment, Support and maintenance)By Data Center Size: (Small and Medium-sized data center, Large data center)Buy Now & Unlock 360° Market Intelligence: https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=us-data-center-power-market Recent Developments – United StatesMarch 2025 - Eaton launched its next-generation modular UPS platform optimized for edge and colocation facilities, offering high energy efficiency and seamless scalability for dynamic data center loads.October 2024 - Vertiv announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Ohio to boost the production of lithium-ion battery solutions for UPS systems used in hyperscale and enterprise data centers.Recent Developments – JapanJune 2025 - Mitsubishi Electric unveiled a hybrid data center power system integrating solar energy, grid supply, and fuel cells aimed at reducing energy costs and ensuring uninterrupted power in Tokyo-based data centers.November 2024 - Fuji Electric introduced a new generation of high-efficiency power conversion systems specifically for AI and HPC-driven data centers, signaling its expansion in the global market, including partnerships with U.S. tech firms.ConclusionThe U.S. Data Center Power Market is at the forefront of supporting digital transformation and energy sustainability. The U.S. Data Center Power Market is at the forefront of supporting digital transformation and energy sustainability. As AI, 5G, and cloud technologies continue to proliferate, the focus on reliable, efficient, and clean power solutions will define the next era of data center infrastructure. Industry leaders and governments alike are embracing innovations that promise not just power but smarter, greener, and resilient energy ecosystems.

