Glisten Up Cleaning Services Expands into Quakertown, Pennsburg, and East Greenville

Glisten Up Cleaning Services, Inc. is expanding its trusted services to Quakertown, Pennsburg, and East Greenville.

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Glisten Up Cleaning Services, Inc., an award-winning, woman-owned company, is expanding its trusted residential and commercial cleaning services to Quakertown, Pennsburg, and East Greenville.Glisten Up Cleaning Services, an award-winning company in the Lehigh Valley, is expanding its residential and commercial cleaning operations into Quakertown, Pennsburg, and East Greenville. With a growing demand for dependable and professional cleaning in the region, the company is now extending its full range of services to these new communities.“People in Pennsburg, Quakertown, and East Greenville are looking for a cleaning company that’s consistent, communicative, and easy to trust,” said Amber Hoffman, Founder and Owner of Glisten Up Cleaning Services. “That’s exactly what we bring, and we’re excited to offer it to more communities that have been asking for it.”With a hands-on approach and a team that treats every space with care, Glisten Up Cleaning Services has earned industry awards and high client satisfaction across its current service areas. This next chapter brings that same quality to more homes and businesses throughout the Lehigh Valley.About: Glisten Up Cleaning Services, Inc. is a woman-owned, licensed, and insured cleaning company offering residential, commercial, deep cleaning, and move-in/move-out services across the Lehigh Valley. Known for its reliability and attention to detail, the company has become a trusted name throughout the areas it serves. With its recent expansion, Glisten Up continues to shine in more homes and businesses across Pennsylvania.For more info, visit: www.glistenupcleaningservices.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.