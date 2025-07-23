President’s Bible: Noah’s Ark - The Bible Storybook Told in President Trump’s Voice

“President’s Bible: Noah’s Ark” (Talking Book edition) pairs the classic biblical flood story with a lighthearted presidential guide and bright, kid-friendly illustrations of Noah and the animals.

We created this series to help families bring biblical stories into their homes in a fun, memorable way” — Jay Kamhi, creator of the President’s Bible series

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- President’s Bible: Noah’s Ark, as Narrated by Your Favorite President – has just launched at PresidentsBible.com , offering families a one-of-a-kind way to share this Bible story.This beautifully illustrated interactive hardcover book uses cutting-edge AI technology to recreate President Donald J. Trump’s unmistakable voice, telling the timeless story of Noah’s Ark in a way children and their parents will never forget.Combining biblical respect with modern technology, President’s Bible introduces a new generation to Scripture. Children press sound buttons on each vibrant page to hear President Trump’s iconic voice delivering the story, creating an engaging and unforgettable Bible learning experience.“We created this series to help families bring biblical stories into their homes in a fun, memorable way,” said Jay Kamhi, creator of the President’s Bible series. “Children love hearing Trump’s voice. Parents love that their children are being introduced to God’s word.”Christian families across America are beginning to discover this innovative way to introduce Bible stories to their children.Key Features:• High-quality hardcover book with stunning American-designed artwork.• 12 interactive sound buttons featuring President Trump’s iconic voice.• Faith-centered, respectful telling of Noah’s Ark.• Perfect gift for Christian families, Trump fans, and collectors.With excitement building, the next book in the series, President’s Bible: The Birth of Jesus, is now available for preorder, with guaranteed delivery before Christmas.For more information and to order, visit: www.presidentsbible.com About President’s BiblePresident’s Bible is a groundbreaking children’s book series combining timeless biblical stories with modern technology to create an immersive, family-friendly faith experience. Created by entrepreneur and longtime Trump supporter Jay Kamhi, the series aims to make Scripture engaging for children, patriotic families, and collectors alike.

