HIP Video Promo Presents: Sanjay Michael premieres new lyric video 'Wall Street Blues' on Music-News.com

Sanjay Michael Transforms Real-Life Stock Market Bamboozlement Into Playful Yet Acerbic Rock Masterpiece

MALAYSIA, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Few artists are as dedicated to pioneering and reinvigorating modern rock as Sanjay Michael, who knows exactly how to channel the essence of the classics, that very special vibration, into contemporary rock masterpieces. Driving his artistry is a love for rock and blues that started early and runs deep. "Before I knew what love was, I knew I loved rock 'n' roll,” said Michael.

Growing up in Malaysia and later moving to Australia, he reintroduces the raw power of the golden era of 70s rock to his current home in Singapore, as well as worldwide to new fans just discovering it. Influenced by BB King’s electric blues and AC/DC’s bombastic sonic energy, his music weaves threads of hard rock and searing blues to speak directly to those who work hard and play even harder. He leaves the deep-cutting, pretentious, melancholy stuff behind, instead offering delightful packages of pure rock bliss—unapologetically upbeat, effortlessly catchy, and wildly entertaining. Building on the momentum of his full-length debut album, Rocking Into Midnight, Michael is set to release a three-track EP with “Wall Street Blues” at the core. An exploration of love, lust, and money, it marks a transition in Michael’s creative journey.

For the common man, trading in the stock market has always been, let's just say, shrouded in mystery. Executives in expensive suits, luxury cars, and massive mansions often push the narrative that anyone can get rich quickly if they just employ the right strategies. Sounds simple enough, right? Allured by the spoils of this lavish lifestyle—the girls, the cars, the cash—the narrator gives it a try, only to find out that it’s all a shimmering mirage. Despite giving it “all he’s got,” it's not enough to bring in the big bucks. Michael’s signature rock-n-roll sound is the perfect vehicle to amplify this burgeoning sense of frustration, without losing an ounce of playfulness. Building on bluesy licks, punchy drums, chanting vocals, clever lyrics, and a deep, buzzing bassline, it packs a potent punch of rock-n-roll nostalgia, lacing an undeniable grit with humor and acerbity. Inspired by Michael’s real-life trading experiences, the narrator walks away feeling, relatably, like he’s been bamboozled. But he’s certainly not the only one. After all, anyone can catch a case of the “Wall Street Blues.” But there’s no need to sulk, because at the end of the day, one truth reigns supreme: “Doesn't matter which bank you choose…they’re gonna win and you’re always gonna lose.”

“Wall Street Blues” is ideally suited for fans to throw their fists in the air and chant at the top of their lungs. So it’s no surprise that the “Wall Street Blues” lyric video, created in collaboration with HIP Video Productions, is the perfect arena for fans to do so without even getting up off the couch. For those unfamiliar with the high-rolling stockbroker lifestyle, the visual plays like a daydream run wild—a vision board of what life can look like when one finally reaches the very top. Think private helicopter rides, stacks of hundred-dollar bills, and yachts bigger than a house sailing in international waters. But all of that money, if not handled properly, can catch up to one fast. In a volatile stock market, things can change at the drop of a hat, and investments that once yielded endless profits can drain every last cent in an instant. The person who "has it made" is only one step away from being a has-been.

