Wilderness Island Tours Crafts Unforgettable Icy Strait Alaska Excursions

Our excursions at Icy Strait Point enable visitors to connect with the bears, eagles, and Tlingit stories of Chichagof Island, drawing on years of local knowledge to create meaningful experiences.” — Owner

HOONAH, AK, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wilderness Island Tours, LLC , a Tlingit-owned tour operator based in Hoonah, Alaska, is proud to unveil its 2025 lineup of Icy Strait Alaska excursions, offering cruise passengers an authentic gateway to the untamed beauty and rich cultural heritage of Chichagof Island. As Alaska’s premier Native-owned cruise destination, Icy Strait is surging in popularity, and Wilderness Island Tours is poised to deliver intimate, locally guided experiences that showcase the heart of Alaska’s wilderness and Tlingit traditions.Embark on an authentic Alaskan adventure with Wilderness Island Tours’ Icy Strait excursions. Book now at https://wildernessislandtours.com/ or call (907) 612-0938 to reserve your spot.Wilderness Island Tours, the only land-based tour operator originating from Icy Strait, is launching its 2025 season of small-group excursions to meet the growing demand for authentic Alaskan adventures. Based in Hoonah, Alaska’s largest Native Tlingit village, these 2- to 3-hour driving tours immerse visitors in Chichagof Island’s pristine rainforest, teeming with brown bears, bald eagles, and rich Tlingit cultural heritage. With cruise passenger numbers projected to exceed 1.2 million in Alaska in 2025, these excursions offer a timely opportunity to explore Icy Strait’s unspoiled wilderness and cultural depth.Icy Strait, situated 1.5 miles from Hoonah, is recognized for its sustainable tourism practices, having earned the Seatrade Port of the Year award in 2020. Chichagof Island, often referred to as “Bear Island,” boasts the highest concentration of brown bears per square mile globally, with approximately 3,500 coastal brown bears. Wilderness Island Tours leverages this unique environment to deliver excursions that combine wildlife viewing, cultural storytelling, and eco-conscious travel, addressing travelers’ desire for meaningful, low-impact experiences. According to recent industry reports, 68% of travelers in 2025 prioritize authentic, culturally immersive activities, a trend Wilderness Island Tours embraces with its Tlingit-led tours.The 2025 excursion lineup includes:- Bear and Eagle Wildlife Tours: Small-group (maximum 12 guests) van tours through Chichagof’s rainforest, offering sightings of brown bears, bald eagles, deer, and otters. Local Tlingit guides share insights into the island’s ecology and cultural significance.- Tlingit Cultural Immersion: Experiences featuring Tlingit history, storytelling, and seasonal berry-picking, connecting guests with Hoonah’s Native heritage.- Scenic Photography Stops: Designated viewpoints for capturing Alaska’s rugged landscapes, ideal for social media sharing and personal memories.- Eco-Friendly Operations: Comfortable vans and sustainable practices ensure minimal environmental impact while supporting Hoonah’s local economy.Wilderness Island Tours, with over 28 years of guiding experience, ensures guest safety and satisfaction, with a 100% on-time return record for cruise passengers. Tours depart from the Icy Strait Excursion Hub, a short 600-foot walk from the Ocean Landing dock, and conclude at the front gate, ensuring seamless integration with cruise schedules. The company’s commitment to competitive pricing and flexible cancellations (with a 100% refund for cancellations made eight days or more before departure) makes these excursions accessible and risk-free. Recent X posts highlight the viral appeal of Icy Strait, with travelers raving about wildlife sightings and authentic experiences, amplifying the buzz around Wilderness Island Tours’ offerings.The excursions address the challenge of overcrowded, impersonal tours by prioritizing small groups and local expertise. “Our guests don’t just visit Alaska—they feel it,” says a company spokesperson. By focusing on Chichagof Island’s untouched wilderness and Tlingit culture, Wilderness Island Tours offers a stark contrast to mass-market excursions, appealing to travelers seeking genuine connections with Alaska’s land and people. The company’s Tlingit ownership ensures that every tour supports the Hoonah community, with 85% of Icy Strait’s workforce being local residents.About Wilderness Island Tours, LLCWilderness Island Tours, LLC, is a Tlingit-owned tour operator based in Hoonah, Alaska, specializing in small-group shore excursions at Icy Strait. With over 28 years of experience, our local guides deliver authentic wildlife and cultural tours on Chichagof Island, showcasing Alaska’s pristine wilderness and Tlingit heritage. Committed to sustainable tourism, we offer competitive pricing, guest safety, and unforgettable experiences for cruise passengers.

