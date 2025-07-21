Fetcheroni Launches Healthy Dog Treats to Boost Canine Dental Health

Fetcheroni announces a line of healthy dog treats, designed to help maintain canine dental health by reducing plaque and tartar with natural ingredients.

We developed these dental chews because many dogs face oral health issues, and natural treats can help address that.” — Owner

NY, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetcheroni’s new line of healthy dog treats, including bully sticks, pig ears, and yak cheese chews, is crafted to combat plaque and tartar buildup while satisfying dogs’ natural chewing instincts. Made from 100% natural, preservative-free ingredients, these treats are designed to promote oral hygiene, fresh breath, and overall wellness. With the global dog treats market projected to reach $36.1 billion in 2023, Fetcheroni’s dental chews are poised to meet the growing demand for health-conscious pet products.

Give your dog the gift of a healthier smile with Fetcheroni’s dental chews! Visit https://fetcheronipets.com/ to shop our healthy dog treats.

The rise of dental-focused dog treats comes at a critical time. The Veterinary Oral Health Council (VOHC) notes that daily chewing activities can significantly reduce plaque and tartar, thereby helping to prevent periodontal disease, which can lead to serious health issues, including heart and kidney problems. Fetcheroni’s treats are slow-baked in USDA-approved facilities to lock in nutrients and flavor, offering a crunchy texture that helps clean teeth. Unlike traditional rawhides, which can pose choking risks or digestive issues, Fetcheroni’s treats are free from artificial additives, GMOs, and gluten, making them a safe, effective choice for pet parents.

Key features of Fetcheroni’s dental-focused healthy dog treats include:

- Bully Sticks: Made from grass-fed, free-range beef, these chews offer a tough texture that helps reduce plaque and tartar while delivering high protein for muscle health.

- Pig Ears: A crunchy, natural favorite that massages gums and cleans teeth, promoting fresher breath.

- Yak Cheese Chews: Crafted from all-natural yak and cow milk, these long-lasting chews are ideal for aggressive chewers and support dental hygiene.

- Sweet Potato Chews: Packed with vitamins A, C, and B6, these antioxidant-rich treats aid digestion and gently clean teeth.

“Our dogs deserve treats that do more than just taste good—they should support their health too,” said Jackie Lovern, Founder of Fetcheroni Pets. “Inspired by my Miniature Schnauzer, Sgt. Pepperoni, we’ve created a line of dental chews that make oral care enjoyable and effective. Pet parents can feel confident knowing they’re giving their dogs a treat that promotes strong teeth and healthy gums.”

Fetcheroni’s commitment to quality is evident in its sourcing and production. The company uses grass-fed, free-range beef and all-natural yak milk, ensuring ethical and sustainable practices. Customer feedback underscores the impact: “My Husky’s teeth are noticeably cleaner since switching to Fetcheroni’s yak cheese chews. Plus, he loves them!” said Emily R., a customer from Texas. Another pet parent, Mark T. from California, shared, “The pig ears keep my Lab entertained for hours, and I’ve seen a huge improvement in her breath and gum health.”

The American Animal Hospital Association emphasizes that dental chews, when paired with regular brushing, can reduce plaque by up to 70%. Fetcheroni’s treats align with this guidance, offering a textured surface that naturally scrubs teeth during chewing. For aggressive chewers, the company recommends sizing up to ensure safety, echoing VOHC guidelines that recommend matching treats to a dog’s size and chewing strength. Fetcheroni also advises pet parents to supervise chewing to prevent choking, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience.

About Fetcheroni

Fetcheroni, founded in 2012 in New York, is a family-owned business dedicated to crafting all-natural, health-focused dog treats. The company uses premium, ethically sourced ingredients to promote canine wellness. From dental chews to nutrient-rich treats, Fetcheroni ensures every product is free from artificial additives, supporting happier, healthier dogs.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.