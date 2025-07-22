'Resonance of the Soul - Flowers and Harmonics' by Dr. Ivan Edwards Launches Globally on Amazon

Poetry that cuts deep, heals wounds, and lingers—Dr. Ivan Edwards' new collection arrives soon.

A soul-stirring collection from physician-poet Dr. Ivan Edwards—tracing healing, love, and legacy. Now on Amazon in Kindle and hardcover formats.

These poems were whispered into existence—not just to be read . . . but felt. Every line is a life, a longing, a legacy. I offer them to the world now, unbound.” — Dr. Ivan Edwards

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Physician, flight surgeon, minister, poet, and CEO of Jovana Rehabilitation Medicine and Pain, Dr. Ivan Edwards announces the release of Resonance of the Soul: Flowers and Harmonics—a soul-stirring anthology now available globally on Amazon in both Kindle and hardcover formats.

This long-anticipated collection features beloved spoken-word poems including “We Danced at the Gas Station,” “When A Man Loves You,” “Yesterday, I Ate a Mango,” “First Love,” and “Yes, I Will Arise and Walk.” These pieces—shared with thousands across YouTube, PoetrySoup, and live events—now reside in a bound volume that invites reflection, healing, and emotional truth.

“Readers everywhere,” Dr. Edwards adds, “will be touched by the poems, as many already have.”

Critics have called the collection “a surreal journey through love, loss, and balance.”

As both a physician and poet, Dr. Edwards blends clinical precision with lyrical cadence—crafting poetry that embodies spiritual resonance and narrative clarity.

Set against the backdrop of generational longing, identity, ancestral memory, and radical grace, Resonance of the Soul: Flowers and Harmonics is not just a book—it’s an archive of profound soulwork, now accessible to all.

Available Now 🖋️ Kindle eBook: $7.99 USD 📘 Hardcover: $15.99 USD 📍 Amazon.com

