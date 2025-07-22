Artisan Venture Tours Expands to Windsor, UK to Support Global Demand for Bespoke Company Retreats

The AVT team inside Windsor Castle. From left to right: Lauren Meyer,, Carissa Walsh, Jon Artisan Venture Tours in London, England A retreat is not an expense; it’s an investment in your team’s growth, alignment, and success

LIVINGSTON, MT, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artisan Venture Tours, a leading retreat planning and experience design firm based in Livingston, Montana, is excited to announce the opening of its first international office in Windsor, United Kingdom. The expansion supports the company’s rapidly growing portfolio of thoughtfully curated company retreats and leadership experiences across Europe and beyond.With a mission to bring authenticity, connection, and creativity to corporate travel, Artisan Venture Tours has become a trusted partner for organizations seeking elevated, meaningful offsites that go far beyond the standard retreat. The new Windsor location will allow the team to better serve global clients and build deeper partnerships with European venues, facilitators, and local collaborators."At AVT, we've seen a major shift in what teams and leaders are looking for—retreats that are immersive, purposeful, and customized to their culture,” said the team at Artisan Venture Tours. “Our presence in Windsor allows us to offer that same Montana-born approach to retreat planning on a global scale, with hands-on support for teams gathering in the UK, Europe, and beyond.”Windsor, known for its heritage, accessibility, and proximity to London Heathrow, offers a strategic base for Artisan’s European operations. The new office will help streamline planning for international teams, source unique venues, and deliver seamless, high-touch retreat experiences that foster alignment, innovation, and lasting connection.About Artisan Venture ToursArtisan Venture Tours specializes in bespoke company retreats, leadership gatherings, and offsite experiences that spark creativity and connection. From scenic wilderness settings to historic cities, Artisan crafts immersive events that are tailored to each team’s values and vision. Learn more at www.artisanventuretours.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.