CHITA’s Summer Sale: Timeless, Sustainable Home Furniture Up to 60% Off

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CHITA , a leading online furniture brand known for its timeless design, everyday comfort, and commitment to sustainability, is excited to announce its Summer Sale, “Summer, Reimagined.” From July 17th to 27th, CHITA is offering up to 60% off best-selling pieces with price drops and tiered savings of up to $600.“This sale is a prime example of how we aim to deliver expertly-crafted furniture the world deserves at a price it can afford — no sacrifices necessary,” said Steve, CEO of CHITA.About The BrandBy blending sleek artistic styles with cultural relevance, CHITA has leveraged its team’s innovation to create furniture that is both appropriately disruptive and professionally presentable, offering a perfect blend of “chic” and “tasteful.” What started as a small team of passionate craftspeople and designers has developed into a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, dedicated to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces.CHITA’s furniture includes dining & bar seating, outdoor & patio furniture, bed frames, sofas, recliners, accent chairs, and others. Each piece blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living.“We’ve always believed that great design should be accessible — not just in price, but in comfort and practicality,” said Steve. “It’s incredibly rewarding to see how our designs are helping people create spaces that feel both beautiful and personal.”Summer ReimaginedThe Summer Sale event offers exclusive discounts on many of its best-selling items, including the Elvin Genuine Leather Recliner Lounge Chair & Ottoman ( http://bit.ly/4kwY0LU ), the Henry Swivel Accent Chair with Wood Base ( http://bit.ly/4ldfWMN ), the Wren Modern Swivel Accent Chair ( http://bit.ly/3Txedpr ), and the Keaton Performance Fabric 3-Seater Sofa with Ash Wood Base ( http://bit.ly/44kK6aZ ).CHITA is offering up to $600 off with tiered savings this summer. Some bonus offers include a complimentary matching console with any Kenna 4-Piece Corner Sectional purchase and a free ottoman with purchases over $2,000. Now is the perfect time to experience CHITA’s craftsmanship with special seasonal offers.Promotion Details:$50 off orders over $500$110 off orders over $1,000$240 off orders over $2,000$400 off orders over $3,000$600 off orders over $4,000All discounts are applied automatically at checkout; no code is needed. This sale is a great fit for readers looking to refresh their homes effortlessly.For more information or to shop CHITA’s Summer Sale, visit www.chitaliving.com About CHITA:CHITA is a modern furniture brand with over two decades of design and manufacturing expertise, committed to redefining comfort through stylish, functional pieces. Known for its high-quality sofas, recliners, and dining chairs, CHITA blends durability, timeless design, and eco-conscious materials to elevate modern living. Every in-house creation is rooted in precision and innovation, crafted to balance form and function with enduring quality and refined aesthetics. At CHITA, comfort, style, and sustainability aren't just ideals—they're the standard for modern living.

