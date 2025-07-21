Gershman Mortgage Celebrates 70 Years of Trusted Lending - Imperial Branch Strengthens Regional Roots

Gershman Celebrates 70 Years Gershman Mortgage Logo

Gershman Mortgage marks a milestone in 2025: 70 years of independent mortgage service, built on the pillars of integrity, personal care, and community focus.

IMPERIAL, MO, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gershman Mortgage marks a major milestone in 2025: 70 years of independent mortgage service, built on the pillars of integrity, personal care, and community focus. Founded in St. Louis in 1955, the company now serves borrowers across 22 states with a staff of over 250. The Imperial branch, located at 1267–1269 Main Street , brings this legacy to Jefferson County with a team deeply embedded in local service and expertise.Loan officers Scott Alberson, Brittany Gegg, Kim Nickless, Lorri Montgomery, Melissa Lintner, Ronda Pearson, Joel G. Buchheit, Penny Angers, and David Burle offer a comprehensive array of mortgage solutions. These include FHA, USDA, VA, conventional, and jumbo loans, each tailored for first-time homebuyers, military families, rural residents, and those financing homes near the Mississippi River floodplain.Real estate data shows Imperial as a competitive, seller’s market. In June 2025, the median sold home price reached $299,450, a 16.8% drop month-over-month, but overall demand remains strong with homes selling in about 25 days. Zillow places average home values at about $324,331, up 3.6% over the last year. Listing activity continues to reflect high demand, with most homes pending within six days.In ZIP code 63052, median sale prices rose 12.1% year-over-year to approximately $336,500, with sales closing in around 12 days. Rental averages remain affordable at roughly $649 for one-bedroom units, at about 60% below the national average.Local Insight Meets National StrengthThe Imperial team combines Gershman’s national infrastructure when it comes to compliance tools, secondary market access, and pricing analytics with local market agility. This allows quick and accurate mortgage closings across suburban and rural parts of Jefferson County, including communities like Barnhart, Byrnes Mill, and Kimmswick.Team members maintain active partnerships with local real estate agents and builders, supporting neighborhood revitalization and new-subdivision growth. Community involvement includes sponsoring local events, financial education workshops, and affiliation with civic groups, reflecting Gershman’s long-standing branch-level commitment.A Decade of Stability at the Local LevelGershman’s company-wide culture prizes long tenure, with many employees marking 10-, 20-, and even 40-year milestones. This continuity is visible in Imperial, where loan officer leadership ensures consistent guidance amid fluctuating interest rates and shifting housing demand.The branch team’s combined experience provides clarity and confidence to borrowers reaching major life goals,from first-time home purchase to refinance planning or financing for legacy homes along the Meramec and Mississippi Rivers.Local Character, Lasting ConnectionsSites like St. John’s Parish, Eastern County Park, and the Historic Kimmswick district underscore Imperial’s heritage and small-town charm, qualities reflected in Gershman’s community-first lending approach. Loan officers guide buyers with local context such as awareness of flood zones, energy-efficient upgrades, and historic-home financing options.As Gershman Mortgage enters its eighth decade, the focus remains on helping borrowers achieve long-term homeownership with integrity, transparency, and local insight. In Imperial, the branch continues to meet market needs with smart lending solutions, swift closings, and community investment.Established in 1955, Gershman Mortgage is a full-service, privately held mortgage lender licensed in 22 states with over 250 employees. The company offers conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo, and specialty lending options, grounded in a borrower-first philosophy and a commitment to long-term community relationships. Visit the website for more information.Imperial Branch1267–1269 Main StreetImperial, MO 63052NMLS #138063 | Equal Housing Lender

