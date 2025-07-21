Response assessment to tropical cyclone “Wipha”

MACAU, July 21 - Due to the impact of Tropical Cyclone “Wipha”, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau issued Typhoon Signal No. 8 at 4 a.m. on 20 July. In response to the natural disaster and to safeguard the life and property of citizens, in accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, pursuant to Article 8, Item 1 of Article 9, and Sub-item 7 of Item 1 of Article 11 of Law No. 11/2020 (Civil Protection Law), the Chief Executive declared that the Macao SAR entered into immediate prevention stage. All entities of civil protection structure reported to the Civil Protection Operations Centre and adopted various response measures.

The Chief Executive, Mr Sam Hou Fai, visited the Civil Protection Operations Centre before the issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 8 and reviewed reports from entities of the civil protection structure in response to Tropical Cyclone “Wipha”. Mr Sam called for the whole team to keep on monitoring the changes and potential threats of the storm, work cohesively to minimize any impact on the city that might arise from the passage of Tropical Cyclone “Wipha” by adopting wind, flooding, and disaster-prevention measures, and exert all efforts in safeguarding the life and property of citizens

As Tropical Cyclone “Wipha” was moving very close to Macao, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau issued Typhoon Signal No. 10 and Yellow Storm Surge Warning, and a series of response measures were implemented in Macao. In terms of transportation, the four cross-sea bridges connecting Macao and Taipa and the Lotus Bridge were closed at 5:30 a.m., while the lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge was open for access by light vehicles and authorized vehicles at 5 a.m., but then it was closed under Typhoon Signal No. 9 due to safety reasons. The Transport Bureau coordinated the orderly closure of nine public car parks in low-lying areas.

In regard to immigration clearance services, following consultations between the boundary checkpoints management authorities of Macao-Zhuhai, and relevant Macao-Hengqin authorities, and in accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, pursuant to the Civil Protection Law, exceptional measures were implemented. Starting from 6 a.m., immigration clearance services of the Border Gate Checkpoint, the Qingmao Checkpoint and the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Zone Checkpoint were suspended. And starting from 11 a.m., the Checkpoint of Macao Port Zone of Hengqin Port was temporarily closed.

As Tropical Cyclone “Wipha” was gradually moving away from Macao, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau issued Typhoon Signal No. 8 and Blue Storm Surge Warning at 5:00 p.m., the lower deck of the Sai Van Bridge was reopened, and the nine public car parks in the low-lying areas were also gradually reopened. Meanwhile, the Border Gate Checkpoint, the Qingmao Checkpoint, the Zhuhai-Macao Cross-Border Industrial Zone Checkpoint, and the Checkpoint of Macao Port Zone of Hengqin Port were reopened for resumption of immigration clearance services.

At around 6:30 p.m., the Security Forces and Services, operating under safety permits, quickly formed clearance teams. Staff were dispatched in advance to different districts in Macao to remove collapsed trees and clear road obstructions. This ensured the smooth flow of major roads across Macao, swiftly restoring social order to normality. These efforts were undertaken to ensure the safety of both citizens and tourists during their travels.

At 10:30 p.m., Typhoon Signal No.3 was issued by the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau, and in accordance with the Chief Executive Dispatch, the immediate prevention stage was terminated at 10:30 p.m. on 20 July 2025. The four cross-sea bridges were reopened simultaneously, while the lower deck the Sai Van Bridge was closed after all vehicles departed.

During the entire civil protection operations, 139 individuals utilized the four Emergency Shelters opened by the Social Welfare Bureau. The Civil Protection Operations Centre recorded a total of 163 incident reports, with 54 cases mainly involved the handling of collapsed objects, 98 cases of removing falling and swinging objects (such as concrete and canopies); 9 cases of dealing with construction facilities; 1 case of being trapped in a lift and 1 fire case. Additionally, the Health bureau and the Kiang Wu Hospital recorded a total of 5 injury cases, all of which were minor. Furthermore, the Civil Protection Operations Centre’s assistance and enquiry hotline received a total of 123 enquiries, primarily regarding the typhoon situation, bridge closure measures, checkpoint operations, reports of road obstructions, and fallen objects, etc. The Public Security Police Force also conducted operations against illegal taxi activities, resulting in 2 bargaining cases and 3 prosecutions against “Pak Pai” (illegal taxi).

The Secretary for Security and Commander of Joint Civil Protection Operations, Mr Wong Sio Chak, in his closing remarks, stated that entities of civil protection structure performed their duties diligently, fully executed their preventive and preparatory measures. They ensured early warning and prevention, executed civil operations promptly. Under the coordination of the Civil Protection Operations Centre, they communicated effectively, cooperated efficiently, and thereby safeguarded the life and property of citizens, In view of these efforts, Secretary Wong took the opportunity to express his sincerest gratitude to all entities of the civil protection structure, frontline colleagues, as well as the public and tourists for their understanding and cooperation. Secretary Wong also emphasized that Macao is still in the typhoon season and urged that entities of the civil protection structure not to slack off. Building on the response to this recent operation, Secretary Wong encouraged the continuous improvement and optimization of various civil protection measures to safeguard the life and property of citizens.