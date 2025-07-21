Submit Release
North West Provincial Legislature presides over Departmental Budget Votes for 2025/26 financial year, 22 Jul

The Speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature, Dr. Desbo Mohono will preside over Legislature House Sittings where different provincial departmental MECs will deliver departmental budget votes in the Legislature Chamber.

The departmental budget votes will be conducted as follows:

Date: 22 July 2025
Time: 09h00

Departments:

  • Department of Arts, Culture, Sports and Recreation – MEC Galerekwe Tlhapi

  • Department of Health – MEC Sello Lehari

  • Department of Social Development – MEC Basetsana Sussana Dantjie

  • Department of Education – MEC Viola Motsumi

The proceedings of the House Sitting will be streamed live on the Legislature Facebook page. Also tune in to your local radio stations to listen to the budget speeches. All invited guests are expected to be seated at the Chamber at 08h30. No latecomers will be allowed.

Enquiries:
Ms. Namhla Luhabe
Cell: 079 527 0628

