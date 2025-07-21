Submit Release
Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo assesses state of water pollution in the Northern Cape, 22 to 24 Jul

The Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sello Seitlholo, will visit the Northern Cape this week to assess the state of water pollution in the province on Tuesday 22 and Thursday 24 July 2025.

The Northern Cape is the last province to be visited by the Deputy Minister in his efforts to strengthen regulation of the water sector and to oversee compliance and enforcement in terms of managing pollution of water resources.

The inspections will be conducted alongside meetings to find solutions with the Sol Plaatjie and the Ga-Segonyana Local Municipalities, Vaal Central as the provincial water board and a role player in the water and sanitation sector, VOCMA, as well as the provincial Department of Water and Sanitation.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 22 July 2025
Time: 10:00
Venue: Kamfers Dam, Kimberley

Date: Tuesday, 22 July 2025
Time: 11:30
Venue: Homevale WWTW, Kimberley

Date: Thursday, 24 July 2025
Time: 12:30
Venue: Kuruman Eye, Ga-Segonyana Local Municipality

Enquiries:
Amogelang Moholoeng
Cell: 082 653 1682
E-mail: moholoengA@dws.gov.za

