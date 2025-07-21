Electricity and Energy convenes Third G20 Technical Meeting in Sun City Resort, 30 Jul to 1 Aug

The Ministry of Electricity and Energy, as the lead of the G20 Energy Transitions Working Group (ETWG), will convene its 3rd technical meeting at Sun City Resort, North West, from 30th July – 1st August 2025.

The G20 ETWG is an essential forum that brings together the world's largest economies to discuss, collaborate, and develop strategies for effective energy transitions. Established within the framework of the G20, the ETWG addresses the significant challenges and opportunities associated with shifting towards sustainable energy systems. Its core mission is to enhance cooperation among member countries, enabling them to share knowledge, best practices, and innovative solutions that drive global energy transitions.

The third meeting follows the first ETWG’s meeting, which took place virtually on the 27th and 28th of February 2025, followed by the in-person meeting that took place in Cape Town from 30 April to 1 May 2025. The third technical meeting is a build-up to the ministerial meeting in October 2025, and ultimately the G20 Leaders Summit taking place in November 2025.

Members of the media are invited to cover Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré’s opening address to the plenary as follows:

Date: 30 July 2025

Time: 08:30 for 09:00

Venue: Sun City Resort, North West Province

Members of the media will have an opportunity to attend side events, which will discuss the following topics:

Strategic partnerships to finance energy efficiency in Africa

Nuclear energy for Africa & small modular reactors (SMR)

Energy planning & principles

Fostering sustainable industrialisation hubs through international collaboration

Accelerating sustainable future fuels and materials

The future of energy 4.0

On the 01st of August 2025, the ETWG meeting will kick off South Africa’s commemoration of Women’s Month, by hosting a Women’s Breakfast to ensure that all energy policy, planning and interconnectivity, and regional partnerships incorporate women at the centre of all discussion.

Media interested in covering the opening address need to RSVP by sending their name, surname, and ID numbers to Richard.Mantu@dmre.gov.za or 072 488 1520 no later than 16:00 on Tuesday, 22 July 2025.

Enquiries:

Tsakane Khambane

Ministerial Spokesperson

Cell: 082 084 5566

Email: Tsakane.Khambane@dmre.gov.za

